Figure skater Chloe Ing, 21, wins S’pore’s 3rd gold medal at SEA Games 2019

She previously won a silver medal in the 2017 SEA Games.

Jason Fan | December 1, 10:34 pm

Figure skater Chloe Ing won Singapore’s third gold medal at the 30th SEA Games at the SM Megamall in Manila, Philippines, on Dec. 1.

Won silver medal in the 2017 SEA Games

The 21-year-old scored 102.0 for free skating and had a combined score of 152.67, according to The Straits Times.

Alisson Perticheto from the Philippines scored 79.11 in the free skate, scoring a combined score of 132.76 to clinch the silver medal.

Speaking to Mothership after her win, Ing said that she feels “goood”, but is also overwhelmed.

She added that she will continue to train moving forward.

You can watch a video of her beautiful routine in the short program here:

Silver in 2017

Previously in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, Ing won a silver medal in the Women’s individual free skating category, with a score of 128.61.

According to a statement released on Team Singapore’s Facebook page, Team Singapore is three gold medals away from hitting the 900 gold medal mark in SEA Games history.

Top image from myActiveSG and Chloe Ing’s Instagram.

