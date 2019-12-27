China shoppers fooled by Cherlss & Keich store that looks surprisingly similar to S’pore brand
Charles & Keith is apparently quite popular in China.
You’ve probably heard of local fashion brand Charles & Keith.
And apparently, it is quite popular in China.
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith Group, which was locally founded and named after two brothers in 1996, owns more than 600 stores worldwide, including their shoe brand Pedro.
The brand has gained a large following overseas, including China, gaining the nickname “little CK”, in reference to Calvin Klein which was nicknamed “big CK”.
They currently have over 90 stores in mainland China.
Cherlss & Keich?
Following Charles & Keith’s success, another fashion chain in China has popped up with a rather similar name.
Here’s the storefront of Cherlss & Keich:
The brand, which calls itself “modern, elegant, with personality“, has found enough success to open a open a number of stores across China.
This includes outlets in Shanghai and Sichuan, according to Shanghaiist.
According to HK01, the brand, which is owned by a Chinese company called Guangzhou Yuantai Leather, was launched in China in 2019.
Here are some of their products shown on their website, which includes shoes, bags and accessories:
And this is what Charles & Keith’s official website looks like:
And here’s a closer look at their paper bag:
Weibo users called Cherlss & Keich fake
Given the similarities of the products offered as well as the brand’s name, Weibo users are calling this brand the “fake Charles & Keith”.
Some even claimed that they had mistakenly purchased items from them, thinking that they had purchased items from Charles & Keith.
Translation:
“#Cherlss# I bought it, getting a refund now.”
Translation:
“While buying bags, be careful not to mix up Charles & Keith and Cherlss & Keich and buy the wrong thing.”
Translation:
Big CK: Calvin Klein
Little CK: Charles Keith
Fake CK: cherlss keich, Chanrs Keath, and other various iterations…….
Make sure you don’t buy the wrong thing, there are many huge and fake CK stores, which are really well renovated!
Translation:
Cherlss & Keith, are you taking advantage of the fact that I can’t read English words?
