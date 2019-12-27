fbpx

Back

China shoppers fooled by Cherlss & Keich store that looks surprisingly similar to S’pore brand

Charles & Keith is apparently quite popular in China.

Julia Yeo |Tanya Ong | December 27, 01:45 pm

Events

Share

You’ve probably heard of local fashion brand Charles & Keith.

And apparently, it is quite popular in China.

Charles & Keith

Charles & Keith Group, which was locally founded and named after two brothers in 1996, owns more than 600 stores worldwide, including their shoe brand Pedro.

Photo of Charles & Keith store
Photo via Shopee

The brand has gained a large following overseas, including China, gaining the nickname “little CK”, in reference to Calvin Klein which was nicknamed “big CK”.

They currently have over 90 stores in mainland China.

Cherlss & Keich?

Following Charles & Keith’s success, another fashion chain in China has popped up with a rather similar name.

Here’s the storefront of Cherlss & Keich:

Photo of Cherlss & Keich store in China
Photo via Weibo user

The brand, which calls itself “modern, elegant, with personality“, has found enough success to open a open a number of stores across China.

This includes outlets in Shanghai and Sichuan, according to Shanghaiist.

According to HK01, the brand, which is owned by a Chinese company called Guangzhou Yuantai Leather, was launched in China in 2019.

Here are some of their products shown on their website, which includes shoes, bags and accessories:

And this is what Charles & Keith’s official website looks like:

And here’s a closer look at their paper bag:

Weibo: 二狗是只大肥猫

Weibo users called Cherlss & Keich fake

Given the similarities of the products offered as well as the brand’s name, Weibo users are calling this brand the “fake Charles & Keith”.

Some even claimed that they had mistakenly purchased items from them, thinking that they had purchased items from Charles & Keith.

Weibo comment
Photo via Weibo

Translation:

“#Cherlss# I bought it, getting a refund now.”

Weibo post
Photo via Weibo

Translation:

“While buying bags, be careful not to mix up Charles & Keith and Cherlss & Keich and buy the wrong thing.”

Weibo user's comment on Cherlss & Keich
Image via Weibo

Translation:

Big CK: Calvin Klein

Little CK: Charles Keith

Fake CK: cherlss keich, Chanrs Keath, and other various iterations…….

Make sure you don’t buy the wrong thing, there are many huge and fake CK stores, which are really well renovated!


Translation:

Cherlss & Keith, are you taking advantage of the fact that I can’t read English words?

Top image via Shoppee, Weibo user

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

M'sian couple finds green beans that expired in 1999 while cleaning fridge

It has bean 20 years.

December 27, 05:33 pm

Chinese man, 40, executed by hanging in Japan a day after Christmas for murdering family of 4 in 2003

He is the first foreigner executed in Japan in the last decade.

December 27, 05:18 pm

Doxxing in S'pore will officially be illegal from Jan. 1, 2020

Be careful about CSI-ing people online.

December 27, 05:00 pm

Reporter in Spain quits job on live TV after she thought she won lottery jackpot but it was only €5,000

She later apologised on Twitter for her reaction.

December 27, 04:39 pm

Epic movie character-themed bouncy castles with free entry at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 31, 2019

From 1pm to midnight only.

December 27, 04:38 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close