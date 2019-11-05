Bangkok’s Chatuchak Market coming to S’pore, Feb. to May, 2020

Chatuchak Market will be in Singapore from Feb. 4 to May 3, 2020.

Held at The Grandstand in Turf Club for the period, the market will see over 200 stalls of food, retail, and services at any one time.

Here’s a mock-up of the event space:

In total, about 1,000 vendors will be on a rotation basis.

According to the organisers, more than 50 vendors from Thailand will be flown in for the occasion.

Visitors can expect a mix of food, handicrafts, fashion, and home decor, both of Thai and local origin.

For now, a few confirmed vendors are FUNtastic (claw machines), Rooftop Barbers Studio, and Chang Beer.

There are also about 400 seats at the event for resting/ dining.

If you’ve never been there, here are some snaps to Bangkok’s Chatuchak:

Top image via @ezra.stevan and @sy8281 on Instagram