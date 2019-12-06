Ex-Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies from illness at age 58

Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun has passed away from illness at the age of 58, Channel 8 News reported.

Diagnosed with multiple system atrophy in 2010

Lin was diagnosed with multiple system atrophy — a progressive neurodegenerative disorder — in 2010, and required a wheelchair to get around since 2014, The Straits Times reported citing Shin Min Daily News.

Starred alongside Huang Wenyong

Lin appeared in many Channel 8 drama series in the 1980s, including the 13-episode drama series “CID 83” with late veteran actor Huang Wenyong back in 1983.

While she had retired from her acting career for many years since then, she still appeared periodically in certain drama shows, such as Reunion Dinner (团圆饭) in 2009 and The Oath (行医) in 2011.

Death is a part of life

Lin seemed to have taken death in its stride.

Back in 2015, she told Shin Min Daily News that “every life has its time, and is a cycle by itself.”

“To be born, to grow old, to get sick, and to die are all part and parcel of life.”

Top photo provided to Channel 8 News by Lin Li Zhu