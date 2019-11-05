2 men arrested over vulgarity-laden fight in front of A&W Jewel Changi on Dec. 8

On December 8, 2019, at about 11am, the police arrested two men, aged 43 and 55, for affray. Both men sustained minor injuries.

A video of their fight in front the A&W outlet at Jewel Changi was uploaded by Facebook page SG Kay Poh on December 9, 2019.

Here it is.

There are a lot of moving parts, but it appears that two men are at the center of the fight: The man in the black hoodie, and an older man wearing a green shirt.

Here they are.

But then an uncle with a backpack came in from behind and appears to throw some shots at the man with the black hoodie.

This led to another man in a black shirt and camo pants throwing a jab at backpack uncle.

Vulgarities then flew between the black hoodie man and backpack uncle.

On the other end of the spectrum, a man could be heard shouting for security, while some women tried to break up the fight.

There has been a number of reasons for the brawl floating around, with one claiming that the scuffle was due to an issue of seating.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Image from SG Kaypoh