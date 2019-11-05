2 men arrested over vulgarity-laden fight in front of A&W Jewel Changi on Dec. 8
Two men were arrested.
Events
Upsurge
On December 8, 2019, at about 11am, the police arrested two men, aged 43 and 55, for affray. Both men sustained minor injuries.
A video of their fight in front the A&W outlet at Jewel Changi was uploaded by Facebook page SG Kay Poh on December 9, 2019.
Here it is.
There are a lot of moving parts, but it appears that two men are at the center of the fight: The man in the black hoodie, and an older man wearing a green shirt.
Here they are.
But then an uncle with a backpack came in from behind and appears to throw some shots at the man with the black hoodie.
This led to another man in a black shirt and camo pants throwing a jab at backpack uncle.
Vulgarities then flew between the black hoodie man and backpack uncle.
On the other end of the spectrum, a man could be heard shouting for security, while some women tried to break up the fight.
There has been a number of reasons for the brawl floating around, with one claiming that the scuffle was due to an issue of seating.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Image from SG Kaypoh
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.