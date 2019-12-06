fbpx

Carrie Lam’s husband praised for standing still as patriotic Chinese song played. He’s a British citizen.

Lam's husband is a British citizen.

Kayla Wong | December 21, 01:24 am

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s husband, Lam Siu-por, was seen in a Chinese nation-wide broadcast choosing not to join in when everyone around him was singing Ode to the Motherland, and clapping their hands in unison.

Patriotic song honoured as second Chinese national anthem

The video was taken while Lam and her husband were attending a cultural performance in the Chinese Special Administrative Region in Macau on Thursday, Dec. 19, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the former Portuguese colony’s handover to China.

Tweets praising Lam Siu-por for not singing along soon popped up on Twitter.

Many of the tweets took his silence as a form of silent protest.

Ode to the Motherland was written in 1951 after the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and was honoured as the second national anthem of China.

Also captured on camera in the same frame were Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, and Zhang Xiaoming, head of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office.

GIF adapted via Macau Daily News/YouTube

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was in Macau to lead the celebrations of the handover anniversary, sang along on stage as well.

Screenshot via Macau Daily News/YouTube

You can watch the segment here.

Earned praise from pro-democracy supporters

Lam Siu-por’s choice of standing still in a setting where the people around him were singing the song has earned him praise from pro-democracy supporters, with some even going as far as to say he stands with the protesters.

Screenshot via @WBYeats1865

Lam Siu-por is a British citizen

The 65-year-old husband of the chief executive is a mathematician who lives in Britain, and holds a British citizenship.

He has been married to the Hong Kong leader for the past 34 years.

While the couple and their two sons were all British citizens, Lam renounced her British citizenship to take up the post of Chief Executive in 2017.

Carrie Lam husband
Carrie Lam and her husband hug after she won the Hong Kong Chief Executive Election on March 26, 2017. Standing to the right is their older son Jeremy Lam. (Photo by Sam Tsang/South China Morning Post via Getty Images)

She has often said her husband supports her fully in her work, even saying he wrote her a Valentine’s Day letter in 2017, which said he hoped she could continue contributing to “one country, two systems”, South China Morning Post reported.

Xi backs Lam further

Lam also met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Dec. 19, in Macau.

Image via Xinhua/Li Xueren

She received yet another injection of support from Xi, when the latter said the central government in Beijing “fully supports” their next phase of action, according to Xinhua.

Image via GovHK

In addition, Xi affirmed the “courage and sense of responsibility” Lam has shown in her management of the ongoing political crisis in Hong Kong.

This was the second time they had met in a week — both met earlier in Beijing on Friday, Dec. 13, during Lam’s annual duty visit.

Xi had also reaffirmed his backing for Lam at that meeting, saying she had “fulfilled her duty, and done a great deal of hard work”.

Anti-government protests that broke out in Hong Kong seven months ago have yet to subside.

While demonstrations first started out as a protest to the now-abandoned extradition bill, the movement later evolved to a broader call for police accountability and political freedoms.

Carrie Lam gets to keep her job despite admitting she’s screwing it up

Top image via Macau Daily News/YouTube

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

