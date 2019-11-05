fbpx

Christmas market, light installations & more at Capitol S’pore & CHIJMES from Dec. 6 – 24, 2019

The season of joy.

Melanie Lim | December 4, 06:48 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Christmas is less than a month away, and the hype is real.

Here are another two events to mark down in your calendars.

From Dec. 6 to 24, both Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES will be having a series of Christmas festivities for visitors to partake in.

Image via Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES

Christmas Market and Singing Tree at Capitol Singapore

Capitol Singapore will be holding one of the largest European-themed Christmas markets in Singapore, complete with food stalls, game booths, seasonal trinkets on offer, and a skating rink.

Image via Capitol Singapore

There will be over 50 festive booths selling Christmas goodies like log cakes and chilled mulled wine.

An array of fashion and lifestyle booths with items such as jewellery, accessories and decorative ornaments will also be available.

Here are the dates and times:

  • Dec 6, 8:00pm
  • Dec 7 – 24, 11:30am – 9:30pm

Live carollers

There will also be an eight-metre tall giant Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree, which comes to life by the voices of over 30 carollers, who will be singing live carols on schedule:

  • Dec 6, 8:30pm – 9:00pm
  • Dec 7 – 8, Dec 13 – 24, 7:30pm – 8:00pm & 8:30pm – 9:00pm

If you’d like to snap a photo with Santa Claus, you can do so at the traditional log house on these dates:

  • Dec 6, 8:00pm – 9:00pm
  • Dec 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 & 24, 2:00pm – 6:00pm
  • Dec 9 – 13, Dec 16 – 20, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

There will also be “snow fall” at three different hours of the day:

  • Dec 6, 8:15pm, 9:15pm
  • Dec 7 – 24, 7:15pm, 8:15pm, 9:15pm

Do note that all Christmas activities at Capitol Singapore will only be opened to the public from 8:00pm on Dec. 6, 2019.

For more information about the event, click here.

Light installations and laser projection show at CHIJMES

CHIJMES, on the other hand, will be sporting seven festive art installations for visitors to pose with and take photos.

Image via CHIJMES

There will also be a laser projection show that will display festive animations on the facade of the CHIJMES hall from 8:00pm onwards.

This attraction is open until Dec. 25, as is the “Instagram Wonderland”.

To top it all off, there will be mascots, carolling performances and roving Christmas musicians at various spots in CHIJMES after 7:00pm.

For more information, click here.

Top image via Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES 

