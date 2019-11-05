Christmas market, light installations & more at Capitol S’pore & CHIJMES from Dec. 6 – 24, 2019

Christmas is less than a month away, and the hype is real.

Here are another two events to mark down in your calendars.

From Dec. 6 to 24, both Capitol Singapore and CHIJMES will be having a series of Christmas festivities for visitors to partake in.

Christmas Market and Singing Tree at Capitol Singapore

Capitol Singapore will be holding one of the largest European-themed Christmas markets in Singapore, complete with food stalls, game booths, seasonal trinkets on offer, and a skating rink.

There will be over 50 festive booths selling Christmas goodies like log cakes and chilled mulled wine.

An array of fashion and lifestyle booths with items such as jewellery, accessories and decorative ornaments will also be available.

Here are the dates and times:

Dec 6, 8:00pm

Dec 7 – 24, 11:30am – 9:30pm

Live carollers

There will also be an eight-metre tall giant Capitol Kempinski Singing Tree, which comes to life by the voices of over 30 carollers, who will be singing live carols on schedule:

Dec 6, 8:30pm – 9:00pm

Dec 7 – 8, Dec 13 – 24, 7:30pm – 8:00pm & 8:30pm – 9:00pm

If you’d like to snap a photo with Santa Claus, you can do so at the traditional log house on these dates:

Dec 6, 8:00pm – 9:00pm

Dec 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23 & 24, 2:00pm – 6:00pm

Dec 9 – 13, Dec 16 – 20, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

There will also be “snow fall” at three different hours of the day:

Dec 6, 8:15pm, 9:15pm

Dec 7 – 24, 7:15pm, 8:15pm, 9:15pm

Do note that all Christmas activities at Capitol Singapore will only be opened to the public from 8:00pm on Dec. 6, 2019.

Light installations and laser projection show at CHIJMES

CHIJMES, on the other hand, will be sporting seven festive art installations for visitors to pose with and take photos.

There will also be a laser projection show that will display festive animations on the facade of the CHIJMES hall from 8:00pm onwards.

This attraction is open until Dec. 25, as is the “Instagram Wonderland”.

To top it all off, there will be mascots, carolling performances and roving Christmas musicians at various spots in CHIJMES after 7:00pm.

