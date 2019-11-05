Woman passes away following Bukit Batok fire where hose reels couldn’t be used

A woman is her 60s, who was rescued from the 13th floor of Block 201A, Bukit Batok Street 21, where a fire broke out on Nov. 1, has died in hospital.

Received treatment for burn injuries & smoke inhalation

A spokesperson from the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) told The Straits Times that the woman, surnamed Goh, was hospitalised at SGH along with her husband, also in his 60s, and their son, who is in his 30s.

Since the fire broke out more than a month ago, she had reportedly been receiving medical treatment for her burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

Mothership has reached out to SGH for further comments.

Murali Pillai expressed his condolences

Bukit Batok SMC Member of Parliament Murali Pillai expressed his condolences for Goh’s family in a Facebook post published on Tuesday, Dec. 10, adding that they ask that “their privacy be respected during this trying period”.

Pillai has earlier apologised on Nov. 15 for the difficulties Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters ran into when putting out the fire.

The hose reel cabinet was found to be padlocked, and even after the locks were broken, there was a lack of water supply from the hose reel.

The fire was eventually put out using water from SCDF’s emergency vehicles.

In addition, he said the Jurong-Clementi Town Council (JCTC) has identified two officers who were responsible for padlocking the fire hose compartments to prevent misuse.

The officers have since admitted to their mistakes and the JCTC management will pursue disciplinary action against them.

SCDF issued warning

The SCDF has issued a warning to JCTC after the incident.

Should the SCDF discover non-compliance issues of the same nature during a follow-up inspection, the town council may be fined S$5,000 or even face prosecution.

However, the SCDF later found that the fire hose reels were accessible and in good working order after several re-inspections over the course of the week.

