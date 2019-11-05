fbpx

Back

Arnold’s Fried Chicken opening 6th outlet at Tampines West CC on Dec. 5, 2019

Be prepared to queue up.

Jason Fan | December 1, 02:25 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Local fast-food chain Arnold’s Fried Chicken has just opened another outlet in the east.

Sixth outlet in Singapore, second outlet in the east

The popular fried chicken chain announced on Dec. 1 that it will be opening its sixth outlet at Tampines West Community Centre on Dec. 5.

Here’s a sneak of the place:

Image from Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s Facebook page.
Image from Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s Facebook page.
Image from Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s Facebook page.
Image from Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s Facebook page.

View this post on Instagram

Signature Whole Spring Chicken

A post shared by Josephine (@larky_jose) on

Arnold’s began operations in Singapore in 1984, and was the first halal-certified fast-food restaurant in Singapore.

The last outlet it opened was in 2018, when a 100-seater eatery was opened at The Frontier Community Club in Jurong West.

Arnold’s currently has five other outlets:

  1. City Plaza, #02-99, Singapore 409286
  2. Hougang Green Shopping Mall, #01-49, Singapore 538719
  3. Yishun 10 Cinema Cineplex, #01-04, Singapore 768794
  4. 215 Bedok North Street 1, #01-83, Singapore 460215
  5. The Frontier Community Club, #01-05, Singapore 648 346
  6. Tampines West CC, 5 Tampines Ave 3 #02-07 (new)

This will be Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s second outlet in the east, with the Bedok outlet being the first.

Although the new outlet is located in the heartlands, fans of Arnold’s should might still have to queue on opening day.

Top image from Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s Facebook page and ng4050’s Instagram.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

'I cried as I held him': Longtime volunteer in S'pore shares what it's like to tell a person he has HIV

Dutch psychologist Hetty Vosselman has been journeying with HIV positive individuals in Singapore for the past 12 years. She explains why she considers Singapore a third-world country when it comes to AIDS & HIV awareness and stigma.

December 1, 01:10 pm

54-year-old man missing for almost 2 days, last seen in Kembangan on Nov. 29, 2019

Anyone with information should contact the SPF immediately.

December 1, 12:38 pm

Jet Li, 56, makes headlines with youthful appearance in IG Story at daughter's debutante

Looking good.

December 1, 12:30 pm

Phua Chu Kang was my best project in my 20-year career & it nearly got cut due to lack of sponsors

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

December 1, 10:25 am

New Japan National Stadium officially completed some 8 months ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese at it again.

December 1, 06:03 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close