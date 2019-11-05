Arnold’s Fried Chicken opening 6th outlet at Tampines West CC on Dec. 5, 2019

Local fast-food chain Arnold’s Fried Chicken has just opened another outlet in the east.

Sixth outlet in Singapore, second outlet in the east

The popular fried chicken chain announced on Dec. 1 that it will be opening its sixth outlet at Tampines West Community Centre on Dec. 5.

Here’s a sneak of the place:

Arnold’s began operations in Singapore in 1984, and was the first halal-certified fast-food restaurant in Singapore.

The last outlet it opened was in 2018, when a 100-seater eatery was opened at The Frontier Community Club in Jurong West.

Arnold’s currently has five other outlets:

City Plaza, #02-99, Singapore 409286 Hougang Green Shopping Mall, #01-49, Singapore 538719 Yishun 10 Cinema Cineplex, #01-04, Singapore 768794 215 Bedok North Street 1, #01-83, Singapore 460215 The Frontier Community Club, #01-05, Singapore 648 346 Tampines West CC, 5 Tampines Ave 3 #02-07 (new)

This will be Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s second outlet in the east, with the Bedok outlet being the first.

Although the new outlet is located in the heartlands, fans of Arnold’s should might still have to queue on opening day.

Top image from Arnold’s Fried Chicken’s Facebook page and ng4050’s Instagram.