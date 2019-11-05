fbpx

Themed cafe with anime-inspired food opens in Esplanade to snaking queues

Whoa.

Mandy How | December 1, 06:44 pm

A permanent anime-themed cafe has opened in Esplanade on Nov. 29, 2019.

Photo by Mandy How

With various anime favourites plastering the walls, a collaboration menu, and imported merchandise from Japan, the cafe’s opening was met with a horde of enthusiastic fans.

How it works

ANIPLUS cafe does not have a fixed theme.

Instead the cafe changes theme every couple of months, depending on its popularity.

Its current theme is “BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!”, a Japanese rhythm game based on the original BanG Dream! franchise, which tells the story of five girls coming together to form a band.

This is the company’s first venture in Southeast Asia.

Instead of having the food shaped like characters, the cafe serves food that can actually be found in the series.

Yamabuki Bakery Special, S$17.90. Photo by Mandy How

However, these don’t come cheap — for the collaboration menu, a la carte prices start at S$15.90 for the waffles below, and go up to S$19.90 for the tea-time party dessert plate.

Pastel Palettes’ “Fuwa Fuwa” Waffles, S$15.90. Photo by Mandy How
Girls Band Tea Time Party, S$19.90. Photo by Mandy How
Hikawa Sisters’ Junk Food Stash, S$18.90. Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

You can look at the menu here:

Photo by Mandy How

Items on the non-collaboration menu are relatively affordable at under S$10.

Photo by Mandy How

The general layout of the cafe:

Photo by Mandy How

Merchandise

There is a wide variety of merchandise that extends beyond the BanG Dream! franchise.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

Even though the cafe only opens to the public at 6pm on Nov. 29, there was already a snaking queue by 5pm:

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

From now till Dec. 8, those who visit the café in cosplay attire will get a 10 per cent discount off their total bill.

Where and when to go

Address:
ANIPLUS cafe
01-13C Esplanade Mall, 8 Raffles Avenue.

Opening Hours: 11am to 10pm, daily

Top image by Mandy How

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

