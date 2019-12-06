fbpx

Father of 7 kids in AMK dies from heart disease, leaves poignant last message on WhatsApp

Rest in peace.

Zhangxin Zheng | December 20, 10:59 am

A 47-year-old father in Singapore had a premonition that he had not much time left after feeling some recurring chest pain.

He then left a poignant message over WhatsApp to remind his family to love each other, which ended up to be his last words.

Did not seek medical help in time

According to Lianhe Wanbao, 47-year-old Zhong De Rong suffered from angina pectoris twice and felt numbness on half of his body.

The health alert made him feel that he might not have much time left and so he left his last words via WhatsApp for his children, asking them to love each other and be united on Dec. 14 in the early morning.

He also reminded his children to care for their mum and love her on his behalf as she had suffered too much for him.

He urged the children to never abandon anyone in the family behind.

Zhong also apologised for not being able to provide a stable life for the family despite trying very hard to do so.

When one of his daughters saw the message, she asked him to go see the doctor.

Despite promising to do so, he went to work on Monday, Dec. 16, while feeling unwell.

He was admitted into the hospital that day after feeling chest pain again when he reached home after work.

Despite undergoing resuscitation immediately, Zhong passed away from heart disease on Dec. 16.

Not well-to-do but happy

Zhong left behind a wife and seven children aged between four and 21.

He was a salesman with a basic salary of S$1,200 and the family lived in Blk 641 Ang Mo Kio in a two-room rental flat.

The family had always wanted a son which led them to have seven children eventually, as the youngest was finally a boy.

While the family is not very well-to-do, the children are very obedient and they are happy, it was reported.

Top photo courtesy of Lianhe Wanbao

