fbpx

Back

Paradise Dynasty introduces alcoholic xiao long baos filled with rice wine, beer, scotch, cognac & red wine

Good.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 2, 12:49 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

If you love xiao long bao but ever thought it should make you slur more, here’s an interesting new offering from Paradise Dynasty.

Here are their new alcohol-infused xiao long bao.

Image courtesy of Paradise Dynasty

Each basket of five dumplings are infused with five different types of alcohol:

  1. Shaoxing rice wine,
  2. red wine,
  3. Tsingtao beer,
  4. Glenlivet scotch, and
  5. Martell cognac.

Holding chopsticks just got harder.

It was not mentioned how much one basket of alcoholic XLBs will cost, but this new offering will be available exclusively at their Funan centre outlet from December 9, 2019.

Image from Hong lee building materials

Rejoining this new selection on Paradise’s menu are old favourites such as their pan-fried chilli crab bun, deep-fried crispy duck served with lotus bun, Shanghai sesame char siew pastry and braised pork belly.

Nice.

Location: #B1-01 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105
Opening hours:
Mon to Fri 11am – 10pm (Last order at 9:30pm)
Sat, Sun & PH 10:30am – 10:00pm (Last order at 9:30pm)

Top photo via Paradise Dynasty

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Bali running out of water thanks to drought, industry & tourist demands

Don't waste water while you're abroad.

December 2, 12:26 pm

New version of Majulah Singapura to be aired on S'pore radio stations on Dec. 3, 2019

60 years after it first came out.

December 2, 11:42 am

Bangkok's Chatuchak Market coming to S'pore, Feb. to May, 2020

Wow. 55555.

December 2, 11:10 am

Yugi with credit cards, Demon Slayer siblings & other fun cosplays from Suntec's Anime Fest Asia

Max effort.

December 2, 12:09 am

PMD rider & BMW driver arrested after getting physical with each other in Tanjong Pagar

Both arrested.

December 1, 11:51 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close