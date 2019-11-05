Paradise Dynasty introduces alcoholic xiao long baos filled with rice wine, beer, scotch, cognac & red wine
If you love xiao long bao but ever thought it should make you slur more, here’s an interesting new offering from Paradise Dynasty.
Here are their new alcohol-infused xiao long bao.
Each basket of five dumplings are infused with five different types of alcohol:
- Shaoxing rice wine,
- red wine,
- Tsingtao beer,
- Glenlivet scotch, and
- Martell cognac.
Holding chopsticks just got harder.
It was not mentioned how much one basket of alcoholic XLBs will cost, but this new offering will be available exclusively at their Funan centre outlet from December 9, 2019.
Rejoining this new selection on Paradise’s menu are old favourites such as their pan-fried chilli crab bun, deep-fried crispy duck served with lotus bun, Shanghai sesame char siew pastry and braised pork belly.
Location: #B1-01 Funan Mall, 107 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 179105
Opening hours:
Mon to Fri 11am – 10pm (Last order at 9:30pm)
Sat, Sun & PH 10:30am – 10:00pm (Last order at 9:30pm)
Top photo via Paradise Dynasty
