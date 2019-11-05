fbpx

3-litre alcoholic Milo tower available at SMÖÖbar outlets for S$68

They also serve S$1 alcoholic Milo shots.

Julia Yeo | December 4, 09:47 pm

Local bar chain SMÖÖbar has come up with a revised concoction of Singapore’s favourite drink with a twist – alcoholic Milo.

Alcoholic Milo tower and shots

While it may sound like an odd combination, the new drink at SMÖÖbar has garnered quite a bit of attention.

The three-litre alcoholic Milo tower is available at all three SMÖÖbar outlets for S$68.

Besides the Milo tower, the new concoction is also available as a shot, serving at S$1 each.

Image courtesy of smoobar

Mothership understands that the Milo tower is mixed with whiskey.

Other drinks available

If alcoholic Milo’s too weird for you, other classic mixes such as jagerbombs and soju with yakult are also part of their S$1 shots promotion.

Sour plum-infused liquor is also a favourite at SMÖÖbar, available as a tower for S$48.

Or if your friends are boring, you can get their 3-litre Hite beer tower for S$28, available from Sundays to Thursdays.

Locations:

SMÖÖbar @ Prinsep: 44A Prinsep St, Singapore 188674

SMÖÖbar @ Holland Village: 29A Lor Mambong, Singapore 277687

SMÖÖbar @ Toa Payoh Safra: 293 Lor 6 Toa Payoh, #03-03, Singapore 319387

Top image via SMÖÖbar/Facebook, Foodmoji/FB

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

