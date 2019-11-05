AirAsia opens restaurant in Kuala Lumpur selling their inflight meals

Despite airplane food having a notoriously bad rap, an airline believes the food they serve is restaurant-quality.

So much so that they opened one.

AirAsia opens restaurant in KL, Malaysia

On Dec. 3, 2019, Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia has opened a restaurant selling dishes that the airline serves to its inflight passengers.

The restaurant, named Santan, the Malay word for coconut milk, is located in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, where AirAsia’s headquarters is located.

Similar to what the carrier serves on board, customers can order classic dishes such as nasi lemak, satay skewers and beef rendang priced at RM12 (S$3.90), according to The Star.

The menu also includes favourites from around Southeast Asia such as Cambodia’s Pineapple Fish Noodle, Chicken Inasal with Garlic Rice and Vietnamese pho.

Plans to expand restaurant chain internationally

The Star reported that AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has plans to open the airline’s fast-food restaurant in culinary hotspots such as London and New York, besides other Asean countries.

According to Tan, a franchise of Santan would also be opened in China soon, without elaborating on further details.

“We wanted to be a lifestyle brand and not just an airline brand. We can’t be a lifestyle brand without food. Our airline food has been successful and we are the first airline ever to commercialise our food,” Tan said to reporters.

