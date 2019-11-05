fbpx

Back

AirAsia opens restaurant in Kuala Lumpur selling their inflight meals

The airline also plans to open franchises in China, London, and New York.

Julia Yeo | December 4, 12:37 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Despite airplane food having a notoriously bad rap, an airline believes the food they serve is restaurant-quality.

So much so that they opened one.

AirAsia opens restaurant in KL, Malaysia

On Dec. 3, 2019, Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia has opened a restaurant selling dishes that the airline serves to its inflight passengers.

Image from AirAsia

The restaurant, named Santan, the Malay word for coconut milk, is located in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia, where AirAsia’s headquarters is located.

Similar to what the carrier serves on board, customers can order classic dishes such as nasi lemak, satay skewers and beef rendang priced at RM12 (S$3.90), according to The Star.

The menu also includes favourites from around Southeast Asia such as Cambodia’s Pineapple Fish Noodle, Chicken Inasal with Garlic Rice and Vietnamese pho.

Plans to expand restaurant chain internationally

The Star reported that AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has plans to open the airline’s fast-food restaurant in culinary hotspots such as London and New York, besides other Asean countries.

According to Tan, a franchise of Santan would also be opened in China soon, without elaborating on further details.

“We wanted to be a lifestyle brand and not just an airline brand. We can’t be a lifestyle brand without food.

Our airline food has been successful and we are the first airline ever to commercialise our food,” Tan said to reporters.

Top image via Marcio Rodrigo Machado/S3studioGetty Images, AirAsia

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Why exactly was Standard Chartered S'pore Marathon held at night instead? Prestige.

Something's gotta give.

December 4, 11:48 am

ICA starts 6-month facial, iris immigration clearance trial at Changi Airport T4

Faster clearance at Changi Airport.

December 4, 11:20 am

People are rearranging IKEA Shark plushies to make them do human things

Blåhaj the shark looking more dapper than you.

December 4, 11:07 am

E-scooter users must take theory test & be at least 16 years old to ride on cycling paths

Cannot use phones while riding too.

December 4, 10:56 am

S'pore girl forced ex-boyfriend's lover to kowtow, threatened to dig out colleague's eyeballs

She assaulted and humiliated two teens in one night.

December 4, 10:01 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close