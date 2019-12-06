fbpx

Back

6 rescue kittens in S’pore have been living in pet carriers for 4 days, help urgently needed

You can sponsor, foster, or adopt.

Mandy How | December 18, 05:28 pm

Events

Open Possibilities: There is not only one neat way to imagine our futures - Art and Technology Exhibition in Japan and Southeast Asia

06 December 2019 - 21 December 2019, 10am - 8pm-Tuesday to Saturday

Japan Creative Centre (JCC), Embassy of Japan in Singapore

Share

Six rescue kittens living in pet carriers are urgently in need of sponsors, adopters, or fosters.

Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook

The three-month-old kittens were rescued from Pulau Bukom by the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) under the trap-neuter-release (TNR) programme on Dec. 14. 2019.

Pulau Bukom is an island to the south of Singapore where companies like Shell operate.

Four days in carriers

Out of the eight kittens that were retrieved, two have been re-homed.

Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook

According to Facebook page Save Pulau Bukom Cats, young kittens have to be removed from the island as they run the risk of inter-breeding when they come of age.

However, despite repeated appeals from the community, no one has stepped forward to help the other six kittens.

The felines were previously housed in carriers at a vet clinic, but a volunteer has temporarily taken them home where they can stay for a couple of days.

As the volunteer lives in a tiny studio, the kittens are still confined to the carriers.

Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook
Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook
Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook
Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook
Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook

This means that the kittens have been living in limited space for four days.

The two administrators of Save Pulau Bukom Cats said that they have taken in 30 Pulau Bukom cats so far, while others have been moved to the mainland as part of a mass TNR exercise.

How to help

Photo via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook

If you like to help, here are three ways you can do so.

Sponsoring

You can sponsor a cat for S$100 per month.

This fee includes food, litter, and boarding space.

According to the admins of Save Pulau Bukom Cats, the boarder was “not keen” to take in the kittens without full payment.

The admins hope to secure at least one month of boarding for the cats.

Fostering or adopting

If you have space in your household, you could also foster or adopt some kittens.

The kittens have been vaccinated and dewormed.

To foster or adopt, you need to meet the following criteria:

  • Have a meshed home
  • Space for two to three kittens
  • Able to care and provide for the kitten’s well-being (including vaccination and vet check-ups)
  • Able to provide quality food
  • Allow for home visits

Fosters should commit at least three months, while adopters will have to sign an adoption contract.

However, it is not clear if fosters/ adopters have to take in at least two kittens.

If you can do none of the above, a Facebook share might help to spread the message.

You can access the original post here:

Top image via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Passenger with S$50 note but short of S$0.40 said he humiliated by SBS bus driver who didn't give chance

Be kind to bus drivers please.

December 18, 05:06 pm

Elderly S'pore man missing for over a week last seen at Hougang, only has EZ-link card on him

Anyone with information should report it to the police.

December 18, 04:26 pm

Grand wedding banquet in M'sia serves chicken rice, guest gives it 11 out of 10 rating

Cool.

December 18, 04:07 pm

Study finds eating chilli peppers regularly reduces risk of a heart attack by 34%

Standing in line to buy mala tonight.

December 18, 04:00 pm

Adidas launches Manchester United dragon printed kits for Chinese New Year, T-shirts available in S'pore

Wow.

December 18, 03:47 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close