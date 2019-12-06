6 rescue kittens in S’pore have been living in pet carriers for 4 days, help urgently needed

Six rescue kittens living in pet carriers are urgently in need of sponsors, adopters, or fosters.

The three-month-old kittens were rescued from Pulau Bukom by the Cat Welfare Society (CWS) under the trap-neuter-release (TNR) programme on Dec. 14. 2019.

Pulau Bukom is an island to the south of Singapore where companies like Shell operate.

Four days in carriers

Out of the eight kittens that were retrieved, two have been re-homed.

According to Facebook page Save Pulau Bukom Cats, young kittens have to be removed from the island as they run the risk of inter-breeding when they come of age.

However, despite repeated appeals from the community, no one has stepped forward to help the other six kittens.

The felines were previously housed in carriers at a vet clinic, but a volunteer has temporarily taken them home where they can stay for a couple of days.

As the volunteer lives in a tiny studio, the kittens are still confined to the carriers.

This means that the kittens have been living in limited space for four days.

The two administrators of Save Pulau Bukom Cats said that they have taken in 30 Pulau Bukom cats so far, while others have been moved to the mainland as part of a mass TNR exercise.

How to help

If you like to help, here are three ways you can do so.

Sponsoring

You can sponsor a cat for S$100 per month.

This fee includes food, litter, and boarding space.

According to the admins of Save Pulau Bukom Cats, the boarder was “not keen” to take in the kittens without full payment.

The admins hope to secure at least one month of boarding for the cats.

Fostering or adopting

If you have space in your household, you could also foster or adopt some kittens.

The kittens have been vaccinated and dewormed.

To foster or adopt, you need to meet the following criteria:

Have a meshed home

Space for two to three kittens

Able to care and provide for the kitten’s well-being (including vaccination and vet check-ups)

Able to provide quality food

Allow for home visits

Fosters should commit at least three months, while adopters will have to sign an adoption contract.

However, it is not clear if fosters/ adopters have to take in at least two kittens.

If you can do none of the above, a Facebook share might help to spread the message.

You can access the original post here:

Top image via Save Pulau Bukom Cats on Facebook