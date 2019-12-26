fbpx

Mt Elizabeth Novena Hospital’s 10,000th baby has doctor’s fees fully paid, gift hampers & limousine service

First day in the world got limousine already.

Nyi Nyi Thet | December 25, 04:38 pm

Over the weekend, Singaporeans Yeo Kim Huat and Tan Mei Hong welcomed their little bundle of joy, Averlyn Yeo, to the world.

That baby had tremendous timing as well. While she was supposed to arrive only on January 1, 2020, baby Yeo was a real go-getter, arriving over a week early to the celebrations on December 21, 2019.

Weighing 3.07kg, the baby was the 10,000th baby to be delivered at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

The Novena branch was first opened in September 13, 2014..

And with that proverbial jackpot came loads of freebies.

The hospital provided an upgrade to the premium chairman suite.

You can take a virtual tour here, but is basically like a really nice house.

Doctor’s fees and delivery charges were also covered by the hospital.

The family also received hampers with baby products, complimentary limousine services (1 Bmw 7 series and 2 accompanying cars) and a foot mould accompanied with a photoshoot.

Image from Mount E

Good life.

Coincidentally, the same doctor who delivered the 10,000th baby, also delivered Singapore’s second Christmas baby at 1.28am. Cool.

Singapore’s first Christmas baby was delivered at 12.41am at Mount Alvernia, Singapore’s only not-for-profit, Catholic missionary hospital.

