fbpx

Back

Xiaomi launches 400ml hot flask that can also boil water

Looks pretty cool.

Joshua Lee | November 28, 03:12 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Viomi, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, is known to produce cool home gadgets like smart-water purification systems and instant water dispensers.

Recently, it launched the Viomi Travel Electric Cup, which is essentially a thermos flask with one key difference — you can use it to boil water.

Here are some images of it:

Via
Via
Via
Via
Via

To boil, you just need to press the power button once. To get lukewarm water (50°C), you need to press the button twice.

Do note that you will need to leave the bottle cap open when boiling water.

The bottle will automatically power off once it detects that the water has been boiled.

It is available on Qoo10 for as low as S$29.90.

Specs

The bottle has a 300W power rating and it measures 225mm (height) by 80mm (diameter). It weighs about 500g.

It has a capacity of 400ml. The interior of the bottle is made of stainless steel, and the wall of the thermos is insulated.

It comes with an integrated power cord hidden at the bottom of the bottle which can be connected to a power source.

 

Top images via Qoo10.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Mark Lee opens up on little-known gambling addiction that almost destroyed his career

He teared up while talking about it.

November 28, 02:54 pm

2.2% income growth in S'pore in 2019, half of 2018's figure

Not great, not terrible.

November 28, 01:52 pm

States Times Review founder Alex Tan refuses to comply with POFMA order, claims he's now an Australian

The fake news law was invoked for the second time in four days.

November 28, 01:35 pm

Chinese man spends almost S$2 million on online game character, friend accidentally sells it for S$750

Yikes.

November 28, 01:07 pm

HK Disneyland cancels New Year's Eve countdown party due to 'late night transportation situation'

No longer the happiest place on earth.

November 28, 12:43 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close