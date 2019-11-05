Xiaomi launches 400ml hot flask that can also boil water

Viomi, a subsidiary of Xiaomi, is known to produce cool home gadgets like smart-water purification systems and instant water dispensers.

Advertisement

Recently, it launched the Viomi Travel Electric Cup, which is essentially a thermos flask with one key difference — you can use it to boil water.

Here are some images of it:

Advertisement

To boil, you just need to press the power button once. To get lukewarm water (50°C), you need to press the button twice.

Do note that you will need to leave the bottle cap open when boiling water.

The bottle will automatically power off once it detects that the water has been boiled.

It is available on Qoo10 for as low as S$29.90.

Specs

The bottle has a 300W power rating and it measures 225mm (height) by 80mm (diameter). It weighs about 500g.

It has a capacity of 400ml. The interior of the bottle is made of stainless steel, and the wall of the thermos is insulated.

It comes with an integrated power cord hidden at the bottom of the bottle which can be connected to a power source.

Advertisement

Top images via Qoo10.