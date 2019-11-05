fbpx

Taipei-S’pore Scoot flight TR875 grounded after nose landing gear damaged by towing vehicle, 149 passengers affected

Stuck for 19 hours, at least.

Belmont Lay | November 24, 01:12 pm

A Scoot flight that was scheduled to take off from Taipei to Singapore will be delayed for at least 19 hours.

The A-320 plane was grounded for inspections after the nose landing gear was damaged by a towing vehicle.

The flight was scheduled to depart Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Nov. 24, 2019 at 12.30am.

Mothership was alerted to the delay at about 2am by one of the 149 passengers affected.

According to the passenger, those who take up the re-seating arrangement by Scoot on Nov. 24 evening will get a reimbursement of up to S$150.

No accommodation arrangements were apparently made.

At 10.30am, the passenger said they were told to return to the airport in the evening, but they may or may not get any seats.

The next flight has bee scheduled to depart Taipei at 7.10pm and is expected to arrive in Singapore at 11.55pm.

Here is Scoot’s statement in full:

TR875, which was operating on the Taipei-Singapore sector, was scheduled to depart Taipei at 12.30am on 24 November 2019. However, it was grounded in Taipei for inspections after the nose landing gear was damaged by a towing vehicle.

Affected customers will be re-accommodated to flight TR993, which is scheduled to depart Taipei at 7.10pm and arrive in Singapore at 11.55pm. All timings indicated are in local time.

Scoot sincerely apologises for any inconvenience caused.

