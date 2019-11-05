fbpx

Someone won over S$9 million in TOTO prize money with a Quick Pick ticket bought at Boon Keng

That's a lot of money.

Joshua Lee | November 23, 09:24 am

What a windfall!

Somebody has won S$9,080,113 in the Nov. 21 TOTO draw.

According to a Lianhe Wanbao report on Nov. 22, the prize money had snowballed to over S$9 million after nobody won the top prize for three weeks.

The details of the winning entry and ticket can be found on the Singapore Pools website.

The winning set of numbers for the first prize were: 1, 4, 16, 18, 30, 32 and an additional 37.

According to the site, the winning ticket was bought at a shop called Lim Heng Ee located at 16 Upper Boon Keng Road.

It was a Quick Pick Ordinary Entry ticket.

Via Google.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much more to know about the winning ticket. What we do know is that the minimum cost of a Quick Pick ticket is S$1.

This means that theoretically, someone could have paid S$1 for this Quick Pick ticket, and won over S$9 million.

Wanbao added that this particular Singapore Pools outlet at Upper Boon Keng has historically given out tickets for the top prizes 11 times.

The outlet which has historically given the most winning tickets is Block 685 Hougang Street 61.

It has given out 10 top prize tickets and 54 second prize tickets.

Top images via Singapore Pools and Google Maps.

Edit: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that the top prize went unclaimed for three weeks. It has been corrected. 

