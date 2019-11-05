fbpx

Terrace House member Niki Niwa in S’pore, visits Peranakan shophouses & Orchard Road

She can check out terrace houses in Singapore too.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 27, 01:19 am

If you enjoy the popular Japanese reality series Terrace House, it might be because you watched the second season of Terrace House: Aloha State.

One of the cast members is the unforgettable, Niki Niwa.

The 22-year-old model joined the series midway and developed a short-lived romance with surfer Guy Sato back then.

Screenshot via coziedozie/blog.

Like most cast members, Niwa has gained quite a bit of following on social media since her participation in the reality show.

In Singapore for work

For fans of Niwa, do note that she is in Singapore for an event.

Niwa uploaded a few photos of during a photo shoot at Marina Bay Sands.

Photo via __niki22/Instagram.
Photo via __niki22/Instagram.
Photo via __niki22/Instagram.

Down time

A post from JJ, a Japanese fashion magazine, revealed that Niwa only arrived in Singapore on Nov. 26 morning after taking a night flight.

Despite the red eye flight, she still looked refreshed and has done quite a bit of sightseeing here already, such as visiting Orchard Road and Peranakan shophouses in the Joo Chiat area.

Photo via jj_official_jj/Instagram.
Photo via jj_official_jj/Instagram.
Photo via jj_official_jj/Instagram.
Photo via __niki22/Instagram.
Photo via jj_official_jj/Instagram.

There’s no indication as to how long her stay in Singapore will be.

Hope she has a good time here.

And may you bump into her and show her some Singaporean hospitality.

Top photo collage via @__niki22/Instagram.

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

