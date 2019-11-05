Terrace House member Niki Niwa in S’pore, visits Peranakan shophouses & Orchard Road
She can check out terrace houses in Singapore too.
If you enjoy the popular Japanese reality series Terrace House, it might be because you watched the second season of Terrace House: Aloha State.
One of the cast members is the unforgettable, Niki Niwa.
The 22-year-old model joined the series midway and developed a short-lived romance with surfer Guy Sato back then.
Like most cast members, Niwa has gained quite a bit of following on social media since her participation in the reality show.
In Singapore for work
For fans of Niwa, do note that she is in Singapore for an event.
Niwa uploaded a few photos of during a photo shoot at Marina Bay Sands.
Down time
A post from JJ, a Japanese fashion magazine, revealed that Niwa only arrived in Singapore on Nov. 26 morning after taking a night flight.
Despite the red eye flight, she still looked refreshed and has done quite a bit of sightseeing here already, such as visiting Orchard Road and Peranakan shophouses in the Joo Chiat area.
There’s no indication as to how long her stay in Singapore will be.
Hope she has a good time here.
And may you bump into her and show her some Singaporean hospitality.
Top photo collage via @__niki22/Instagram.
