PMD rider, 19, allegedly knocked down boy, 12, in Yishun, caused mouth & facial injuries

The Singapore police have arrested a 19-year-old teenager for his suspected involvement in a case of rash act causing hurt, according to a news release on Nov. 26.

Knocked down at basketball court

The police received a report that a 12-year-old boy had been knocked down by an e-scooter at a basketball court.

The incident allegedly took place near Block 838 at Yishun Street 81 on March 29, 2018, at around 11am.

The 12-year-old suffered bruising and abrasion on his right cheek.

There was also bleeding around his upper right first primary molar tooth.

The boy received immediate medical attention.

This incident took place more than one-and-a-half years ago, way before e-scooters were banned on footpaths on Nov. 5, 2019.

Teenager to be charged

The police said that officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the teenager after investigations were carried out.

The 19-year-old will be charged in court on Nov. 27, 2019, with rash act causing hurt.

If found guilty, he may receive a jail term of up to one year, or a fine which may extend to S$5,000, or both.

Top photo via Google streetview & via