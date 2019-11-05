2 dead as Taobao cargo ship reportedly sinks after collision near Fuzhou, China

A Taobao cargo ship carrying 879 tons of 11.11 sale orders collided with another ship in waters near Fuzhou City on Nov. 20, at about 9pm.

According to ET Today, two crew members on the ship reportedly died, after the ship sank. Seven crew members were successfully rescued.

According to CGTN, the “seven crew members, including four Taiwan residents and three Indonesians, have been sent to the hospital”.

All orders sank with the cargo

As all products on board had been either lost or damaged due to the sinking of the cargo ship, orders are unlikely to be delivered to customers.

Over 100 customers have voiced their concerns regarding the refunds, but Taobao has come forward to reassure customers that all orders will be refunded.

Currently, refunds are only available via Alipay.

This is the first time Taobao has failed to ship its goods due to an accident.

Top image via Unsplash, file photo