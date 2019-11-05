fbpx

Back

2 dead as Taobao cargo ship reportedly sinks after collision near Fuzhou, China

Two out of nine crew members on the cargo ship reportedly died after the ship sank.

Julia Yeo | November 29, 02:18 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

A Taobao cargo ship carrying 879 tons of 11.11 sale orders collided with another ship in waters near Fuzhou City on Nov. 20, at about 9pm.

According to ET Today, two crew members on the ship reportedly died, after the ship sank. Seven crew members were successfully rescued.

According to CGTN, the “seven crew members, including four Taiwan residents and three Indonesians, have been sent to the hospital”.

All orders sank with the cargo

As all products on board had been either lost or damaged due to the sinking of the cargo ship, orders are unlikely to be delivered to customers.

Over 100 customers have voiced their concerns regarding the refunds, but Taobao has come forward to reassure customers that all orders will be refunded.

Currently, refunds are only available via Alipay.

This is the first time Taobao has failed to ship its goods due to an accident.

Top image via Unsplash, file photo

About Julia Yeo

Julia spends too much time listening to nostalgic Maplestory BGMs on YouTube.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

DPM Heng Swee Keat: S'pore to expand green spaces by 15% over next 15 years

That's about four times the size of Tampines.

November 29, 01:36 pm

Ex-Channel 8 actor Huang Yi Liang allegedly attacked 2 men using mobile phone & metal scraper

He was allegedly involved in two separate incidences.

November 29, 01:35 pm

Bright orange flames at night in western S'pore, likely industrial flaring on Jurong Island

No reason for alarm, probably.

November 29, 12:49 pm

Hongkongers wave US flags & sing American national anthem during Thanksgiving rally

They were thanking Trump for signing the Hong Kong Human Rights Act into law.

November 29, 12:39 pm

BMW driver clashes with PMD rider on Enggor St, rider says he's tired of S'porean drivers' 'bullsh*t'

Nobody in the right here.

November 29, 12:33 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close