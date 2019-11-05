Tao Kae Noi launching Mala seaweed & bubble tea seaweed in S’pore

If you love weird seaweed flavours, this is for you.

Three new mala-flavoured seaweed snacks

Tao Kae Noi, the Thai maker of umami-filled seaweed snacks has launched three new mala-flavoured seaweed snacks. They are:

Mala-flavoured Big Roll Grilled Seaweed Mala Big Bang Mala Crispy Seaweed

Bubble milk tea-flavoured seaweed

Aside from these, Tao Kae Noi will be launching the Bubble Milk Tea Crispy Seaweed.

The new item boasts a sweet flavour, unlike its usual savoury options.

Seaweed and milk tea might seem like a strange combination, but Tao Kae Noi assures us that you will be hit by “the familiar sweet richness and earthy flavour of the beverage”.

There’s no given launch date for all the new flavours, but Mothership understands that they will be available for purchase sometime in December.

According to Tao Kae Noi, they process high-quality seaweed using state-of-the-art equipment so as to preserve the natural crispiness and taste of seaweed.

Something to look forward to in December. We hope.

