Tao Kae Noi launching Mala seaweed & bubble tea seaweed in S’pore
For all you seaweed lovers.
If you love weird seaweed flavours, this is for you.
Three new mala-flavoured seaweed snacks
Tao Kae Noi, the Thai maker of umami-filled seaweed snacks has launched three new mala-flavoured seaweed snacks. They are:
- Mala-flavoured Big Roll Grilled Seaweed
- Mala Big Bang
- Mala Crispy Seaweed
Bubble milk tea-flavoured seaweed
Aside from these, Tao Kae Noi will be launching the Bubble Milk Tea Crispy Seaweed.
The new item boasts a sweet flavour, unlike its usual savoury options.
Seaweed and milk tea might seem like a strange combination, but Tao Kae Noi assures us that you will be hit by “the familiar sweet richness and earthy flavour of the beverage”.
There’s no given launch date for all the new flavours, but Mothership understands that they will be available for purchase sometime in December.
According to Tao Kae Noi, they process high-quality seaweed using state-of-the-art equipment so as to preserve the natural crispiness and taste of seaweed.
Something to look forward to in December. We hope.
Top image by Tao Kae Noi.
