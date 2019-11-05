fbpx

Tao Kae Noi launching Mala seaweed & bubble tea seaweed in S’pore

For all you seaweed lovers.

Joshua Lee | November 26, 07:04 pm

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

If you love weird seaweed flavours, this is for you.

Three new mala-flavoured seaweed snacks

Tao Kae Noi, the Thai maker of umami-filled seaweed snacks has launched three new mala-flavoured seaweed snacks. They are:

  1. Mala-flavoured Big Roll Grilled Seaweed
  2. Mala Big Bang
  3. Mala Crispy Seaweed
Mala Crispy Seaweed. Image via Tao Kae Noi.
Mala Big Bang grilled seaweed. Image via Tao Kae Noi.
Mala-flavoured Big Roll Grilled Seaweed. Image via Tao Kae Noi.

Bubble milk tea-flavoured seaweed

Aside from these, Tao Kae Noi will be launching the Bubble Milk Tea Crispy Seaweed.

The new item boasts a sweet flavour, unlike its usual savoury options.

Bubble Milk Tea Crispy Seaweed. Image by Tao Kae Noi.

Seaweed and milk tea might seem like a strange combination, but Tao Kae Noi assures us that you will be hit by “the familiar sweet richness and earthy flavour of the beverage”.

There’s no given launch date for all the new flavours, but Mothership understands that they will be available for purchase sometime in December.

According to Tao Kae Noi, they process high-quality seaweed using state-of-the-art equipment so as to preserve the natural crispiness and taste of seaweed.

Something to look forward to in December. We hope.

Top image by Tao Kae Noi.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

