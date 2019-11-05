M’sian youth minister Syed Saddiq praised for keeping cool despite constant interruption in parliament

On Nov. 25, Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman uploaded a two-part video of himself during a parliament debate.

Drama surrounding the debate

The video, which was uploaded onto Syed Saddiq’s Twitter page, has gone viral.

It garnered a lot of attention mainly due to the drama surrounding it.

Syed Saddiq kept getting interrupted by members of the opposition halfway through his speech, with some raising their voices and asking him tough questions.

Despite the pressure, the youth minister stood his ground throughout the whole ordeal.

Denied allegations made against him

The video begins with Syed Saddiq delivering his speech on his ministry’s role in the multi-million ringgit contract to run the National Youth Skills Institutes (IKBN) in three states.

Allegations were made that there were elements of corruption or abuse of power in the tender grant.

Syed Saddiq, however, remained confident and firm in his response, stating that the allegations made against him were false and malicious.

He said that he did not fear any repercussion as the contracts were awarded “according to standard operating procedure” and were done in a transparent manner by the committees appointed based on a set criteria.

Despite that, Mohd Shahar Abdullah (Barisan Nasional-Paya Besar) and Jalaluddin Alias (Barisan Nasional-Jelebu) continued to interrupt him.

You can watch the drama unfold here:

At one point, Dewan Rakyat (Parliament of Malaysia) deputy speaker Mohd Rashid was forced to remind the members of parliament to remain calm and show respect.

First to resign if there is proof of corruption

In the climax of the video, Syed Saddiq vowed that if there was any proof of abuse in the IKBN contracts, he would resign.

Here is a short transcript of that part:

Syed Saddiq: “As God is my witness, if Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the police can prove that there is corruption and abuse of power, I will be the first to resign.” Opposition member: “Okay, you can resign now.”

Oof.

Impressed by Syed Saddiq

The reactions towards the debate are mostly one-sided, with many impressed by how Syed Saddiq handled the entire situation despite being aggressively heckled and interrupted.

Translation: “I think Syed Saddiq is the only one who acts professional in this parliament. I said what I said. The rest seems childish and immature, that’s how you debate? Syed Saddiq is the youngest among them but his speech at least makes sense.”

Translation: “The other ministers are childish. They don’t look professional at all. They are the ones who should resign.”

Translation: “Imagine having to hold down the tension from those who have no respect and manners when others are speaking. Impressed by how Syed Saddiq could maintain his cool, unlike the ones who just keep shouting. Doesn’t matter if you’re from Pakatan Harapan (PH) or Barisan Nasional (BN), you’re still the same.”

And perhaps, Syed Saddiq could have done just a tad better.

Translation: “Saddiq, you should have replied with ‘ok boomer’.”

Top photos from Syed Saddiq/Twitter.