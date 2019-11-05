fbpx

Back

New fans installed at Jurong Lake Gardens & Clarke Quay can lower temperatures by 10°C

It also uses half the energy a conventional industrial-bladed fan does.

Ashley Tan | November 25, 11:59 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Singaporeans tired of the sweltering heat can now cool down at certain spots in Jurong Lake Gardens and Clarke Quay, thanks to the magic of technology.

Cooler outdoors

In a partnership between Temasek Foundation and U.S.-based electronics company Phononic, eight new fan systems have been installed in Singapore.

They were described as a “first-of-its-kind cooling project”, according to a press release on Nov. 15.

The outdoor cooling platforms, named OACIS (Outdoor Active Cooling in Singapore), are bladeless fan systems utilising thermoelectric semi-conductor technology.

OACIS fans are able to create a cooled zone where temperatures are lowered by up to 10°C, and humidity can be decreased by up to 15 per cent.

Photo from Temasek Foundation

The new fan systems are currently installed at the children play areas at Jurong Lake Gardens, and the Octapas restaurant at Clarke Quay.

OACIS at Jurong Lake Gardens. Photo from Temasek Foundation
An OACIS unit at Clarke Quay. Photo from Phononic Inc / FB

Sustainable solution

Each unit is energy-efficient as it consumes half the energy of an industrial bladed fan. It is also more sustainable than conventional fan systems.

Leaked hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants from conventional air-conditioning units, which are greenhouse gases a thousand times more potent than carbon dioxide, contribute a great deal to global warming.

OACIS however, uses low pressure carbon dioxide and water as safe and non-toxic refrigerants.

More installations coming soon

Phononic revealed that they plan to increase installations and mass production of the OACIS fans in 2020.

More installations can be expected at other outdoor sites, such as Garden by the Bay, through the rest of the year.

In the future, OACIS might even be integrated into heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems of residential and commercial buildings, which would help to lower overall energy consumption.

Top photo from Temasek Foundation.

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can't go a week without McDonalds.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Pro-democracy campaigners score landslide win in Hong Kong district council elections

Young, first-time voters were considered instrumental in the pro-democratic victory.

November 25, 11:37 am

PM Lee: S'pore's reputation for competence & integrity a valuable resource in the world

It is also a competitive advantage in a world of growing protectionism and uncertainty.

November 25, 03:02 am

Hong Kong protesters being called 'cockroaches', a term formerly used on Jews & slaughtered Rwandans

Analysts say it's a form of dehumanisation to justify inhumane treatment.

November 25, 01:34 am

Fans mourn K-pop star Goo Hara's death & worry about IU who lost another close friend

Condolences.

November 25, 12:17 am

Cyclist, 81, in hospital after hit-&-run by motorcycle that ran red light on New Upper Changi Road

The cyclist's granddaughter is looking for witnesses, and police are investigating.

November 24, 11:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close