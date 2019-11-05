Super Junior’s Choi Siwon apologises to furious Chinese fans for ‘liking’ Hong Kong protests tweet

Super Junior member Choi Siwon bore the brunt of hate from angry Chinese fans after he “liked” a tweet that made him seem like he was supporting the Hong Kong protests.

Advertisement

Chinese fans rallied to boycott Choi after Twitter uproar

The K-pop star had “liked” an interview article with Patrick Chow, a 21-year-old protester who was critically injured after he was shot with live ammunition during a Hong Kong protest on Nov. 11.

In the interview, Patrick Chow stated that bullets might be able to kill people, but that it can’t kill off faith.

A screen shot of the tweet was made and shared on Chinese social media Weibo, which went viral.

According to Koreaboo, Choi had received heavy backlash for “liking” the tweet by a Korean news agency, which published a translated version of the CNN interview with Chow.

Choi’s Chinese fans threatened to boycott his concerts and events, and told him to leave Super Junior.

His largest Chinese fan club, “Choi Siwon Bar”, with over 90,000 members even announced that it was shutting down and closing down its site.

Advertisement

Translation:

“First of all, this post is for the fans who have truly loved (Choi), but must now leave him. If there are any inappropriate comments, I will delete them, as this is a place for people to bid their proper farewells (to Choi). Nothing will sway where we stand. We will not compromise our love for our country. Goodbye, our youth.”

Choi apologises for Twitter drama, ‘unlikes’ tweet

Hours after the saga on Weibo, Choi posted an apology on his Weibo account on Sunday night.

Advertisement

In the post, he said that he had noticed that his actions on Twitter had caused some problems.

“As for my actions, I hope that the violence and chaos can come to a peaceful end as soon as possible,” he wrote in his post.

“As this action has caused a lot of fighting and controversy and has made people disgusted and disappointed, I express my most sincere apologies to everyone.”

He has also since “unliked” the Hong Kong protest-related tweet.

Similar stories:

Top image via @siwonchoi/IG