Up to 60% off Nike, Adidas & Converse apparel at Bedok, shoes going from S$49.90

Black Fri-yay

Tanya Ong | November 28, 09:22 pm

Black Friday fever has officially begun. In Singapore.

And contributing to the slew of sales is a sports apparel sale by Discount Loft, an online sportswear factory outlet in Singapore.

Sports brand sale

In a Facebook post, they announced that they will be having a Black Friday Sale offering up to 60 per cent off on brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma and Converse.

According to photos shared by the Facebook page, prices of some Nike, Adidas and Puma shoes start from S$49.90.

FB/Discount Loft
FB/Discount Loft
FB/Discount Loft

There is also an ongoing promotion for New Balance gym bags.

FB/Discount Loft
FB/Discount Loft
FB/Discount Loft

The sale will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1 at Bedok Town Square, until supplies last.

Bedok Town Square is located at 208C New Upper Changi Road.

Top photo via FB/Discount loft

