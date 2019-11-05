fbpx

Paul Foster of S’pore Social denounces critics as ‘haters’ who are ‘unhappy with their own lives’

He adds that there will be haters in every situation.

Mandy How | November 27, 12:43 pm

Reality TV show “Singapore Social” started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22, 2019.

If you’re not familiar, the show focuses on a group of young  Singaporeans as they traverse the rocky terrains of family, careers, and romantic relationships.

The good news is, people are talking about it.

But not favourably.

In addition to a few sharply worded articles by media publishers, viewers have also expressed their sentiments online.

Bulk of the criticism is directed at the show’s pretentiousness and misrepresentation of Singapore and Singaporeans.

Instagram post

Nonetheless, cast member Paul Foster has taken it upon himself to hit back at critics.

Foster is a mixed-heritage, Singaporean host/model/actor.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 26, he addressed the negativity directed at the show.

"If you focus on the negative, you miss all the positive around you." – Betty Covington I learned a long time ago, that no matter what you do, there will always be a hater. Mostly, they are unhappy with their own lives, angry at the world and jealous of anyone that has any sort of success. They hide behind their keyboard, using it as a mask to shield their insecurities, trying to bully others to make themselves feel something. I've always tried to live by the mantra, if you don't have anything nice to say, then don't say anything at all, (unless justly warranted). But, I do want to say for every negative media article, misunderstood criticism (from not even watching the show itself) and just blatantly rude stab at us, we are getting so much more love, support and congratulations from those who have connected with our stories and our lives. So here we are standing in front of the world. I for one don't let people who don't know me, bring me down with ther negativity. But if you want to hate us, by all means that's your right too, just watch the whole season, in order to make that educated judgement and not just a 2min trailer… . #QuoteOfTheDay #JustSaying #MakeLoveNotWar #SupportLocal #MadeInSingapore #SingaporeSocial #NetflixSG #NetflixAsia #Netflix #Singapore Photo credit 📸 @deathbyboom

In case you can’t see:

“If you focus on the negative, you miss all the positive around you.” – Betty Covington

I learned a long time ago, that no matter what you do, there will always be a hater. Mostly, they are unhappy with their own lives, angry at the world and jealous of anyone that has any sort of success. They hide behind their keyboard, using it as a mask to shield their insecurities, trying to bully others to make themselves feel something.

I’ve always tried to live by the mantra, if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all, (unless justly warranted). But, I do want to say for every negative media article, misunderstood criticism (from not even watching the show itself) and just blatantly rude stab at us, we are getting so much more love, support and congratulations from those who have connected with our stories and our lives.

So here we are standing in front of the world. I for one don’t let people who don’t know me, bring me down with their negativity. But if you want to hate us, by all means that’s your right too, just watch the whole season, in order to make that educated judgement and not just a 2min trailer…

In essence, Foster believes that most of these critics are haters who are unhappy at their own lives, and jealous of other’s success.

He adds that the love and support the cast has gotten from the show far surpasses the negativity.

He also hopes that people will watch the whole season in order to make an “educated judgement”.

In response to Foster’s post, a number of followers, including users with blue ticks, have left encouraging comments.

Sukki Singapora responds on Twitter

Elsewhere on Twitter, cast member and burlesque performer Sukki Singapora is responding to detractors.

Cool cool.

Top image via @loveprodusa on Instagram

 

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

