Paul Foster of S’pore Social denounces critics as ‘haters’ who are ‘unhappy with their own lives’

Reality TV show “Singapore Social” started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 22, 2019.

If you’re not familiar, the show focuses on a group of young Singaporeans as they traverse the rocky terrains of family, careers, and romantic relationships.

The good news is, people are talking about it.

But not favourably.

In addition to a few sharply worded articles by media publishers, viewers have also expressed their sentiments online.

Bulk of the criticism is directed at the show’s pretentiousness and misrepresentation of Singapore and Singaporeans.

15 mins into Singapore social and I am throwing up in my own mouth. — Stacy Lady Klopp ॐ (@6paperplanes) November 24, 2019

Singapore Social is such a great show, lots of relatable moments like going prawning with an Hermes bag, my mother buying me jewellery because I decided to go to school and that time when I had to fly all the way to LA to tell a guy I "like like" him hahas luvs it!!!!!!!! — Delfina Utomo (@anniefled) November 23, 2019

OK NO IN ALL SERIOUSNESS THOUGH WHAT IS SINGAPORE SOCIAL – i'm 15 mins in, the amount of unacknowledged privilege is off the roof – am i the only one feeling the same way about the show ????? — KEAT(CH) CHEATING SPOUSE (@prostalkr) November 23, 2019

"singapore social" with born rich family and an american accent? am i living in the same god damn country or am i living in poverty? wine as a norm and not kopi o? how did this even get approved? pretentious, privileged and honestly, an embarrassment. — doda (@dodziiee) November 25, 2019

Instagram post

Nonetheless, cast member Paul Foster has taken it upon himself to hit back at critics.

Foster is a mixed-heritage, Singaporean host/model/actor.

In an Instagram post on Nov. 26, he addressed the negativity directed at the show.

In case you can’t see: “If you focus on the negative, you miss all the positive around you.” – Betty Covington I learned a long time ago, that no matter what you do, there will always be a hater. Mostly, they are unhappy with their own lives, angry at the world and jealous of anyone that has any sort of success. They hide behind their keyboard, using it as a mask to shield their insecurities, trying to bully others to make themselves feel something. I’ve always tried to live by the mantra, if you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all, (unless justly warranted). But, I do want to say for every negative media article, misunderstood criticism (from not even watching the show itself) and just blatantly rude stab at us, we are getting so much more love, support and congratulations from those who have connected with our stories and our lives. So here we are standing in front of the world. I for one don’t let people who don’t know me, bring me down with their negativity. But if you want to hate us, by all means that’s your right too, just watch the whole season, in order to make that educated judgement and not just a 2min trailer…

In essence, Foster believes that most of these critics are haters who are unhappy at their own lives, and jealous of other’s success.

He adds that the love and support the cast has gotten from the show far surpasses the negativity.

He also hopes that people will watch the whole season in order to make an “educated judgement”.

In response to Foster’s post, a number of followers, including users with blue ticks, have left encouraging comments.

Sukki Singapora responds on Twitter

Elsewhere on Twitter, cast member and burlesque performer Sukki Singapora is responding to detractors.

There’s a cure for that. It’s called chocolate. 😄😉😘 — Sukki (@SukkiSingapora) November 25, 2019

Global citizen accent problems 😳 My dad gonna be mad 🙊 Seriously though… we do here and there! 😘💗 (and more in real life! Hehe) x — Sukki (@SukkiSingapora) November 22, 2019

Not all of us! Some of us worked out fingers to the bone to build careers that we hope might inspire others 💗🙏🏽💗 — Sukki (@SukkiSingapora) November 23, 2019

Ah but the #edit does not define the woman… it is, afterall, television ☺️💗🙏🏽 — Sukki (@SukkiSingapora) November 23, 2019

Haha! Hope you enjoy 😉😘💗 — Sukki (@SukkiSingapora) November 26, 2019

Cool cool.

Top image via @loveprodusa on Instagram