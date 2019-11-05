S’pore & Indonesian footballers reconcile after last-minute ‘brawl’ during SEA Games match

Singapore’s football team lost 2-0 to Indonesia at the 2019 Southeast Asian Games on Nov. 28.

The match was a disappointing one, but not just because of the Young Lions’ loss.

Tensions rose near the end of the match

At around the 91-minute mark, players from each side got into a heated pushing match.

It started when Singapore’s number seven, Zulqarnaen Suzliman, pushed Indonesia’s number ten, Egy Maulana Vikri, down during a tackle near the corner flag.

Even when Egy was down, Zulqarnaen kicked the ball at him.

And that triggered the whole 50-second fight.

Players from both teams started pushing and shouting at each other.

The referee blew his whistle a couple of times, but to no avail.

The fight only subsided when both Singapore and Indonesia’s club officials intervened.

Fight went viral internationally

Coverage of the fight went beyond Southeast Asia.

International sports site, Sportbible, posted a video of the brawl on Nov. 29.

A brawl broke out between Singapore and Indonesia players at the Southeast Asian Games… 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/sNLU6EtXhX — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 29, 2019

Although their usage of the word brawl was roundly mocked.

As of the time of writing, there were over 180,000 views.

Towards the end of the video, Indonesian fans can be heard chanting: “Let’s bash Singapore!”

Indonesian fans angered

The match caused a lot of anger among Indonesians.

Most of them took to social media to express their displeasure.

They flooded the Football Association of Singapore (FAS)’ Instagram page with hate comments, forcing FAS to disable the comments on their Instagram.

Singaporean players with the likes of the Fandi brothers, Jacob Mahler and particularly, Zulqarnaen also had their Instagram comment sections compromised.

Singapore players apologised and reconciled with Indonesia

On Nov. 29, Zulqarnaen uploaded an Instagram post to express his apology.

His caption says:

“Football helps us become friends, do not spoil that. I apologise for my actions but there’s no place for racism and death threats in football. Whatever happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. #saynotoracism”

The “racism and death threats” that he mentioned refers to the type of hate comments he received from the Indonesian fans.

He has since limited the comments on his previous posts.

Zulqarnaen also posted an Instagram story showing a conversation between him and Egy.

Here’s a translation of the messages:

Zulqarnaen: “Hi Egy, I was the one who kicked the ball towards you. I didn’t have any intention of hurting you. Hope you can forgive me and leave behind whatever happened on the football pitch. Wish you all the best in the SEA Games! Hope you can give me a response so that we can ease this situation.” Egy: “Bro take it easy. For me no problem bro. It’s normal when we’re competing. We’re still friends off the football field. Relax bro, I don’t hold any grudges against you. Wish you all the best too bro.”

Singapore’s captain Irfan Fandi also posted a picture of him and brother Ikhsan Fandi, together with Egy and Indonesia’s number 17, Syahrian Abimanyu.

The picture was accompanied by the caption: “Enemies on the field, brothers off the field.”

His Instagram story was reposted by all the other three players in the picture.

Singapore will not give up

Speaking at a post-match press conference, coach Fandi Ahmad said that the team will not give up despite their poor performance thus far.

Fandi added that the players will continue to fight in their next three matches.

Singapore will face defending champions Thailand next on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Top photos via Irfan Fandi/IG & Vivie/YouTube.