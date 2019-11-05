fbpx

S’pore’s football association disables Instagram comments after thousands of Indonesians gloat over SEA Games win

Ah, well.

Syahindah Ishak | November 29, 04:57 pm

On Nov. 28, Singapore’s football team lost 2-0 to Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila during a 2019 Southeast Asian Games match.

This result came after the Young Lions drew 0-0 with Laos, making them one of three teams in Group B without a win at this year’s SEA Games so far.

However, the team’s disappointing record isn’t the only wound the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) is getting salt rubbed into.

Indonesian fans flooded FAS’ comment section

Shortly after the match against Indonesia, FAS uploaded this post on its Instagram page:

Within an hour, there were over 1,000 comments.

Most of the comments came from Indonesian fans who were laughing at the Young Lions and gloating over their team’s win.

FAS disable comments on posts related to Indonesia

FAS has since disabled the comments on the post, as well as two other posts related to the Singapore and Indonesia match:

Other posts’ comments are still up.

Here are some examples of hate comments from the Indonesian fans:

Translation: “The Young Lions have turned into a cat now.”

Translation: “Singapore players are useless.”

Translation: “Thank you for your efforts. And thank you for silencing Singapore’s big mouth. Hope the next match will be a successful one too.”

Indonesian fans targeted Singapore players too

Some of the comments also specifically targeted the Singapore players.

Translation: “Give me the username of Singapore’s number 7 and 15.”

Translation: “An arrogant and noob player.”

Players like Ikhsan Fandi, Jacob Mahler and Zulqarnaen Suzliman also had their Instagram flooded with hate comments.

Zulqarnaen’s latest post had over 7,000 comments as of the time of writing.

Indonesian fans were particularly angry at him as they strongly disagreed with the way he played during the match.

Defender Irfan Fandi had also disabled the comments on two of his latest posts.

Fandi Ahmad responded to the loss

Speaking at a post-match press conference, coach Fandi Ahmad said that the team is disappointed with the results, but felt that the Young Lions did well against a tough contender like Indonesia.

“For us, it will be a mountain to climb because we have to win the last few games, (but) we never give up.”

Singapore will face defending champions Thailand on Sunday, Dec. 1.

Top phots via FAS.

