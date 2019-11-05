S’pore lecturer accused of taking upskirt video of woman in classroom

A lecturer was in court on Nov. 28 for allegedly taking upskirt videos of a woman in his classroom.

The 39-year-old worked at a post-secondary institution according to CNA.

The man faces one charge of outraging the modesty of a woman and had returned to court after first being charged on Nov. 7, 2019.

CNA reported that the man allegedly used his mobile phone to take the upskirt video of a female victim in a classroom at 11:50am, earlier this year on Mar. 6.

Under a gag order

The identities of the man, the victim, and any information that might identify them are under a court-ordered gag.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that he was offered bail of S$2,000. He is set to return to court on Dec 26.

ST also reported that the man is no longer working at the institution.

If found guilty of insulting the modesty of a woman, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

