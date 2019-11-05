fbpx

Back

S’pore lecturer accused of taking upskirt video of woman in classroom

The 39-year-old man was let go from the post-secondary institution that he worked at.

Andrew Koay | November 28, 11:45 pm

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

A lecturer was in court on Nov. 28 for allegedly taking upskirt videos of a woman in his classroom.

The 39-year-old worked at a post-secondary institution according to CNA.

The man faces one charge of outraging the modesty of a woman and had returned to court after first being charged on Nov. 7, 2019.

CNA reported that the man allegedly used his mobile phone to take the upskirt video of a female victim in a classroom at 11:50am, earlier this year on Mar. 6.

Under a gag order

The identities of the man, the victim, and any information that might identify them are under a court-ordered gag.

The Straits Times (ST) reported that he was offered bail of S$2,000. He is set to return to court on Dec 26.

ST also reported that the man is no longer working at the institution.

If found guilty of insulting the modesty of a woman, he could be jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

Top image by Xin Wang via Unsplash

About Andrew Koay

Andrew listens to Fall Out Boy's timeless hit song Sugar, We're Goin Down every single day of his life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

13 big-ticket items, such as Dyson Airwrap, robot vacuum, flights & more on Black Friday 2019 sale

Might need to work hard for some of these.

November 28, 11:28 pm

Up to 60% off Nike, Adidas & Converse apparel at Bedok, shoes going from S$49.90

Black Fri-yay

November 28, 09:22 pm

Queues form outside Robinsons Heeren Black Friday sale on Thursday, 4am

Dedication.

November 28, 08:57 pm

Customer allegedly demanded GrabFood rider pay for food if not delivered within 20 minutes

Grab is investigating.

November 28, 07:17 pm

Up to 60% off alcohol at Ubi warehouse & drive-through sale from Nov. 29 - Dec. 31, 2019

Good time to stock up for Christmas and New Year.

November 28, 06:59 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close