Temperatures in S’pore to fall as low as 22°C in first week of December 2019

Temperatures in Singapore may fall as low as 22°C early next month, according to the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

Cooler daily temperatures in early December

In an advisory issued on Friday (Nov. 29), the MSS says this is thanks to a monsoon surge event lasting two to four days — following that, slightly cooler daily temperatures of 22°C to 30°C can be expected in the first week of December.

The daily temperatures of the second week of December are forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C, and could dip to a low of 23°C on a few nights.

The daily maximum temperature could still reach a high of around 34°C on a few days, though.

Cloudy weather & thundery showers

The monsoon surge will also bring cloudy and occasionally windy conditions with periods of widespread moderate to heavy showers over Singapore early next month.

Moderate to heavy thundery showers in the afternoon can also be expected in the second week of December.

Nov. 2019 was hottest November ever

This will certainly be a welcome change from what we’ve been experiencing this month. According to the MSS, November 2019 is also likely to be the warmest November since temperature records began in 1929 in Singapore, with a mean temperature of 28.1°C (as of November 28).

November 2019’s mean temperature was 0.1°C above the highest record of 28.0°C in November 1998 and 2015.

The highest daily maximum temperature in Singapore recorded this month was 34.4°C on Nov. 17, 0.2°C higher than the highest ever-recorded daily maximum temperature in the month of November (Nov. 26, 2000).

Top image via Unsplash