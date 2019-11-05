SIA plane turns back to Bangkok airport 45 minutes after takeoff due to engine issues

A Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ 979 from Bangkok to Singapore returned to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok on Wednesday evening (Nov. 27).

@SingaporeAir hello we are on SQ979 which was rerouted back to BKK and need urgent help to rebook to SIN tonight. All local numbers are closed so can you help? — Tanya Cope (@thillcope) November 27, 2019

Advertisement

SQ 979 turn back to Bangkok due to engine issues

One of the passengers onboard was Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health and Home Affairs, Amrin Amin, who was in Bangkok for the 13th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime.

Amrin wrote a post on Facebook that the flight took off at 6:10pm from Bangkok.

However according to Amrin, problems surfaced shortly after with the flight service being suspended and the system rebooted.

The plane had to turn back to Bangkok subsequently as the right engine was stalled.

The post was uploaded at 9:02 pm on Nov. 27 after the plane landed safely in Bangkok.

A passenger also told 8world news that they stayed in the plane and were served with food while waiting.

Advertisement

Amrin also concluded the post by praising the SIA team for handling the hiccup with ease, saying the crew was “warm and collected” during the incident.

Advertisement

SIA responds to the incident

In response to media query, SIA spokesperson added that the captain made a precautionary decision to turn back due to low oil pressure and the aircraft landed uneventfully.

A relief flight SQ8850 was also sent to Bangkok and departed at 1:55 am (local time), which is about 2:55am Singapore time.

Here’s the full statement:

Singapore Airlines flight SQ979, an Airbus A330-300 operating from Bangkok to Singapore, returned to Bangkok about 45 minutes after taking off on November 27. The Captain made the precautionary decision to return to Bangkok due to low oil pressure in one of the engines. The aircraft landed uneventfully, and all passengers and crew disembarked normally. As engineers on the ground required more time for investigations, a decision was made to delay the return flight. As a result, some passengers were re-booked on alternative flights to Singapore. A relief flight (SQ8850) was also mounted from Singapore, and it departed from Bangkok at 0155hrs (local time) with the remaining passengers.

Advertisement

Top photo via Amrin Amin/Facebook