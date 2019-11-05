Sea Games 2019 takes teamwork to next level with 2 toilets in 1 cubicle

The Philippines SEA Games 2019 has seen some teething issues as the host prepares for the official opening on November 30.

Here are some of the issues.

According to CNA, the chef de mission, Juliana Seow, said in a statement to the media that:

“Our athletes and officials encountered some teething problems, and we have been working with local organisers to resolve them.”

Which might give some hope to the eventual campaign being a successful one.

But perhaps in an uncannily poorly timed incident, another hilarious kerfuffle has floated up.

A media outlet from The Philippines, ABS-CBN News, uploaded a video of a restroom in Rizal Memorial Stadium.

The video starts off fairly normal, appearing quite toilet-y enough.

The video then swings to an innocuous looking toilet.

Nothing to see here, except when you get into the cubicle.

Here’s the original video.

And here’s the video with the Avengers theme behind it.

The SEA Games double toilet reveal, but to the audio of the Avengers assemble reveal #SEAGamesfail pic.twitter.com/8JKpMek2H7 — Mico Ongkeko (@micoongkeko) November 25, 2019

Cool.

According to Rappler, the two toilet, one cubicle occurred due to a mix-up in sink, bowl etiquette.

“ABS-CBN’s tweet, shown in the Team Philippines screenshot, was posted on Monday. That same day, ABS-CBN posted a follow-up tweet clarifying that a construction worker they talked to said a wall would be put up between the toilets since they made the mistake of putting a second toilet bowl instead of a sink.”

Safe games

While this might be funny, some of the issues have been far from that.

Another, more severe incident also took place at the same stadium.

What appeared to be some last-minute scaffolding at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex…

Workers are in haste as renovations of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, the venue for the football competitions for the 30th SEA Games, are still being done hours before the 1st match between Malaysia against Myanmar at 4 p.m. today. | via Miguel de Guzman pic.twitter.com/tihDmDozSX — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) November 25, 2019

…apparently left a worker injured.

He sustained leg injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Image from ABS-CBN news