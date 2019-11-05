After skipping 6 months of school & going to Boys’ Town, S’pore teen graduates 1st in class with PSLE score of 163

After his father died two years ago, 13-year-old Ariel Heriyanto Bin Salim slipped into a cycle of grief that saw him playing video games late into the night and skipping school.

After flunking his PSLE once and being sent to Boys’ Town, the Kranji Primary School student finds himself today achieving more than he could ever have imagined.

Having aimed to get into the Normal (Technical) stream, Ariel achieved a Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) score of 163.

It made him one of only two Foundation students at his school this year to do well enough to make it into the Normal (Academic) stream.

He has also been given three excellence awards from the school — best performer in Foundation English and Foundation Science, and he will also be graduating top of his class. He was also named for the Holistic Development award, which is given to students who have shown both significant academic as well as behaviour and character improvement.

Today, Ariel comes across as your typical 13-year-old: he enjoys sports like cycling, football, and floorball; he likes hanging out with his friends; he’s a little shy until he starts talking about things he really loves, like cars.

But just one year ago, he was in a very different place in his life.

Loss of his father sent him into spiral

In February 2017, Ariel’s father was killed in a motorcycle accident. The loss hit Ariel, who was 11 at the time, very hard:

“I felt like there was no one to support me, I was sad almost every single time because I kept remembering him. Because usually I was always with him.”

His father worked as a driver for a private bus company, and Ariel would often follow him to work, even when he was picking up passengers.

After he passed away, though, Ariel lost interest in going to school, as it had usually been his father who brought him there in the mornings.

“And now when he’s not around, I would have to go to school by myself. So after some time, I just felt like, lazy to go to school and never went to school.”

And so he whiled away his time playing video games. He would end up skipping sleep to play long into the night, and then, in turn, skipping school.

Ariel’s mother would scold him for missing school, but he was stubborn and would not listen.

And it was difficult for Ariel’s mother to provide the structure and discipline Ariel needed as she couldn’t be physically present to make sure he went to school. Compelled by her husband’s passing to become the breadwinner of the family, the homemaker went out and opened a nasi padang stall, working from 6 or 7am to 9pm daily.

With that, Ariel began sporadically missing days of school at a time. His poor attendance progressively got worse, and in 2018, he would attend school for a week or two before disappearing again for four to five weeks.

The problem reached its peak when Ariel missed two of his PSLE exams in October 2018, making him have to repeat Primary 6, as well as his PSLE the next year.

This situation of course hit him hard — a completely demotivated Ariel went on to spend an entire six-month stretch away from school.

Teacher, vice-principal, MENDAKI partner went hunting for Ariel

However, throughout all of this, Ariel was not alone. He was supported by teachers and school staff who wanted to see him succeed.

Nur Fazalina had known Ariel since she taught him Mother Tongue when he was in Primary 5. She was also his co-form teacher and has been his year head for the