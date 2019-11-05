PS.Cafe opens new outlet at East Coast Park on Nov. 26, 2019

PS.Cafe recently announced on its Facebook page that it has opened a new outlet at East Coast Park.

Opens daily from 9.30pm to 11pm

Located near East Coast Carpark D3, the new outlet is called PS.Cafe by the Sea.

It opens daily from 9.30am to 11pm.

Reservations can be made at their official website.

Here are some of the cafe’s popular offerings:

Here are their other outlets.





