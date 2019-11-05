fbpx

Pope dons traditional coat with anime image of his face to greet the Japanese

Cool Japan.

Kayla Wong | November 25, 03:50 pm

Pope Francis was in Japan for a four-day visit on Saturday, Nov. 23 — his second papal visit to the country.

Wore a “happi”

While greeting Catholics and the media on Monday, Nov. 25, the Pope, known for his unconventional background and unorthodox methods and comments, wore a Japanese coat called a “happi”.

Pope Francis tries on a souvenir gifted by wellwishers at the St. Mary’s Cathedral in Tokyo on November 25, 2019. (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

It was presented by young participants during his visit to the Cathedral of Holy Mary in Tokyo.

The light blue coat was emblazoned with drawings of him, the Japanese people who were welcoming him, as well as cherry blossoms — a symbol readily associated with Japan.

Words in different languages, such as Japanese and Spanish, can be seen on the “happi” as well.

Some of the Japanese phrases read “gratitude”, “let’s pray together”, “may there be peace”, “what can be done to give disaster victims hope”, and “we are glad that you’re the pope”.

According to Vatican News, there are about 536,000 Catholics in Japan.

Pope Francis waves upon his arrival for a holy mass at the Tokyo Dome stadium in Tokyo on November 25, 2019. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)
People wave as they see the motorcade of Pope Francis pass by on his way to the Tokyo Dome stadium for a holy mass, in Tokyo on November 25, 2019. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

Spoke against nuclear weapons

The 82-year-old Argentine, known for his anti-nuclear weapons stance, also visited Nagasaki and Hiroshima — making him the first Pope in 38 years to have done so — and called for a world without nuclear weapons, Mainichi reported.

The two Japanese cities were the only ones in the world to have been bombed by atomic bombs back in 1945.

The bombs have brought about devastating, lasting impact on the Japanese civilians.

You can watch his meeting with youngsters at the Cathedral of Holy Mary here:

Top image adapted via @rgm79e

