BABY-G x Pokemon watch available in S’pore from Dec. 12, for S$189

Casio is collaborating with The Pokémon Company to release a Pikachu-inspired BABY-G watch on Dec. 12, 2019.

Advertisement

This is in celebration of BABY-G’s 25th anniversary.

Modelled after the original Pokémon Red and Blue video games, the watch gives off the ’90s vibe with neon lightning marks.

“0:25” is printed on the band loop — likely to signify both the brand’s anniversary and Pikachu’s 25th place in the Pokédex.

A polygon-style Pikachu appears when the backlight is switched on.

Advertisement

To complete the theme, the watch comes in a Poké Ball.

The watch will be selling at S$189 at all G-SHOCK Casio outlets, except for the IMM store.

Advertisement

Top image via Casio/The Pokemon Company

