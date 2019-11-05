BABY-G x Pokemon watch available in S’pore from Dec. 12, for S$189
Casio is collaborating with The Pokémon Company to release a Pikachu-inspired BABY-G watch on Dec. 12, 2019.
This is in celebration of BABY-G’s 25th anniversary.
Modelled after the original Pokémon Red and Blue video games, the watch gives off the ’90s vibe with neon lightning marks.
“0:25” is printed on the band loop — likely to signify both the brand’s anniversary and Pikachu’s 25th place in the Pokédex.
A polygon-style Pikachu appears when the backlight is switched on.
To complete the theme, the watch comes in a Poké Ball.
The watch will be selling at S$189 at all G-SHOCK Casio outlets, except for the IMM store.
