1 day only: Old Chang Kee selling black pepper chicken curry puffs on Nov. 29, 2019
Black Fri-yay.
It was just a few weeks ago when Old Chang Kee launched the Cheesy Curry Chicken’O.
Black Pepper Chicken’O
In conjunction with the upcoming Black Friday, Old Chang Kee will be launching a new limited-edition Black Pepper Chicken’O with bamboo charcoal black pastry on Nov. 29, 2019.
Each puff will retail at S$2, with two puffs selling for S$3.60.
The black pepper-flavoured limited-edition curry puff comes with chicken pieces, potato cubes, onions and button mushrooms.
Do note that the Black Pepper Chicken’O will only be available for one day on Nov. 29, across all Old Chang Kee outlets in Singapore.
Top image via Old Chang Kee Singapore
