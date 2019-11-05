ICA says paying S$10 to renew NRIC engenders sense of pride & ownership

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has been made to publicly explain why it cost S$10 for a new National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) to be issued.

This was after a Singaporean boomer publicly asked why she has to pay S$10 to renew her NRIC at age 55.

New NRIC issued at 15, 30 and 55

The current practice is for Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs) to be issued their first NRIC at age 15.

They will then have to re-register at ages 30 and 55 — a periodic NRIC renewal process.

The S$10 fee is levied each time.

In the boomer’s original complaint, she wrote that she never had to pay for her NRIC before, until now.

She also wrote that her main gripe was not that it was unaffordable, but that this payment “smacks of a transaction to re-affirm your citizenship” — and that the renewable process was foisted upon her.

She also questioned how many people were actually unable to afford to pay for the new NRIC.

The boomer then asked why the state cannot just underwrite the cost of the NRIC for its people.

ICA responds

In response to this outcry, ICA responded formally via its own letter to the press.

ICA said re-registration ensures that NRICs are updated with the most recent photographs to aid identification of NRIC holders.

It also enables citizens and PRs to provide their biometric identifiers.

ICA also clarified that the cost of replacing an NRIC is about S$60.

The subsidised amount is S$50, so citizens pay S$10.

PRs have to pay S$50, in comparison.

These fees have been charged and unchanged since 2000, ICA clarified, noting this long-standing practice this past 19 years.

ICA also said an element of ownership is involved when payment is made by the citizen or PR: “We believe that a system where the applicant pays a small sum is better: It brings a stronger sense of pride and ownership of the card.”

The S$10 sum is very manageable for most people, it insisted.

ICA said if people do not even pay S$10 for each NRIC, the costs will be borne by taxpayers.

Response to other queries

In response to other queries by the boomer, ICA said that re-registration is now required at age 55, a practice that came into force since Jan. 1, 2017.

And since Jan. 1, 2017, when re-registration was required at age 55, 112,900 people have obtained new cards.

Out of this group, ICA has waived the re-registration fee for about 40 applicants owing to their financial situation.

Those with financial difficulties and who are unable to pay the NRIC registration and re-registration fees can submit an appeal to ICA.

Each appeal will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, ICA said.

How satisfactory is explanation?

Responses to ICA’s explanation reveal most people have little qualms paying S$10 because they can afford it.

However, they are not necessarily sold on the reply that paying money “engenders sense of pride & ownership” since it is more about off-setting the costs of production.