fbpx

Back

Chinese state media avoid news on Hong Kong district elections pro-democracy landslide victory

They are most likely still figuring out how best to cover it.

Kayla Wong | November 26, 12:10 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Pro-democracy candidates came out supreme and roaring during the Hong Kong district elections on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

Record voter turnout

The local elections in the Chinese Special Administrative Region (SAR) saw the largest voter turnout in history, with seven in 10 eligible voters from across age groups showing up in force to cast their ballots.

Some 17 out of all 18 districts eventually went to the pro-democracy camp.

Lack of coverage speaks volumes

However, as of 10:35pm on Monday, Nov. 25, Chinese state media, which are kept on tight reins by the Chinese Communist Party, have published only one article so far on the Sunday district elections — 24 hours after it became clear that the anti-China candidates were winning big.

Titled, “HKSAR completes sixth-term district council election”, the sole article on Chinese state-run media Xinhua simply gave a cursory account of the elections, and failed to mention that pro-democracy parties have successfully gained control of 17 out of 18 districts.

It also included Beijing’s oft-repeated stance on the matter, saying “rioters, in concert with external forces, have continuously committed and escalated violence”.

The pedestrian piece also said “rioters harassed patriotic candidates” — a claim which has also been repeated by pro-establishment figures, who have complained of protesters vandalising offices and harassing pro-Beijing supporters, according to South China Morning Post.

The glaring lack of coverage on the elections is perhaps an indication that Beijing is still grappling with the event, and trying to formulate a suitable response that would cast itself in a good light.

Chinese state media had formerly tried to characterise the situation in Hong Kong as a “silent majority” supportive of China being cowed into submission to the extent of withholding its support, as a minority group of “rioters” destroyed Hong Kong.

Before election day, the city did see a series of violent attacks on election candidates, including pro-democracy and first-time candidates, such as activist Jimmy ShamJocelyn Chau and Jannelle Leung, as well as attacks on prominent pro-establishment lawmaker Junius Ho.

Beijing is now hard pressed to sensibly explain this resounding casting aside of pro-Beijing candidates by the majority of Hongkonger voters.

Referendum on the protests

The election, therefore, is a referendum for the six-month protests by pro-democracy figures.

Local residents celebrate as Junius Ho Kwan-yiu loses in District Council Elections, outside a polling station on November 25, 2019 in Hong Kong, China. (Photo by Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)

This is an indication of the lack of pro-government supporters who were devoured by the anti-Beijing tide.

Beijing cautious in its remarks so far

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, speaking in Tokyo after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday, Nov. 25, skirted the issue and avoided commenting directly on the election results, simply saying people should “wait for the final results”, SCMP reported.

He also reiterated that Hong Kong is a part of China, and “any attempt to mess up Hong Kong” will not succeed.

Related articles:

Pro-democracy campaigners score landslide win in Hong Kong district council elections

Carrie Lam: Hong Kong govt will ‘humbly’ listen to public & ‘seriously reflect’ after district council election

Hong Kong pro-democracy politician’s ear re-attached after knife-wielding man bit it off

Troll protesters paste lawmaker’s face all over after he launches ‘Clean Hong Kong’ campaign

Hong Kong courts have autonomy & it’s guaranteed in city’s constitution: HK Chief Justice

Top image by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Image

About Kayla Wong

Kayla's dog runs her life.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

7-Eleven Thailand to trial plastic bag ban at 137 stores

Impressive.

November 25, 11:06 pm

Sexual abuse cases involving apps, social media almost tripled in 3 years: AWARE

Public awareness about the issue is also higher.

November 25, 10:03 pm

S'pore police warn of new scam targeting bank customers that has cost victims S$65,000

12 reports have been made in this month.

November 25, 09:54 pm

Donnie Yen to meet fans at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 9, 2019

To promote ‘Ip Man 4: The Finale’, and unveil the Ip Man Pavilion.

November 25, 08:36 pm

S'pore man suffocates wife with plastic bag, pawns her jewellery & spends it on mistress

He has been sentenced to three years' jail.

November 25, 08:09 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close