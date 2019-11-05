26-year-old S’porean man missing, last seen at Ang Moh Kio Hub on Nov. 26, 2019
Anyone with information should report it to the police.
Events
Upsurge
The Singapore police is seeking information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old man, Shum Kah Wei.
He was last seen at Ang Moh Kio Hub on Nov. 26 at 5pm, according to a police news release.
Police described him as plump and with a fair complexion.
One Leon Chang also posted in the Facebook group Singapore Missing People earlier on Nov. 27, appealing for help:
According to Chang, Shum is is 1.66m tall and weighs 95kg.
He claimed that Shum was wearing a blue sleeveless shirt and dark blue pants when he went missing.
Chang also shared that Shum is on the autism spectrum.
Anyone with information can call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit online here.
All information will be kept strictly confidential
Top photo via FB/Leon Chang, Google maps
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.