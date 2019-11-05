Migrant worker dies after being trapped between barricades & crane at Sengkang construction site
A fatal accident involving a migrant worker has occurred at a Sengkang construction site on Nov. 22, 2019.
Succumbed his injuries
A 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated, reported The Straits Times.
The incident occurred at a construction site at 339 Anchorvale Road.
ST reported that the worker was employed by construction firm He Zhan. The site developer was Housing Development and the contractor was Ken-Pal.
This is the second reported industrial accident that has occurred at the Sengkang construction site in 2019.
In March, a 36-year-old worker died after being struck by a sheet pile.
At least two other cases of fatal accidents involving migrant workers have been reported in the month of November.
Crane bends & collapses at Novena construction site, 1 dead & 1 hospitalised
Migrant worker dies after falling through Balestier Road building’s level 1 floor to basement 1
Responding to media queries, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership that they were alerted at around 9 am.
The worker, who has not been identified, was conveyed unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital.
Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.
According to ST, the Ministry of Manpower has instructed Ken-Pal to stop all lifting operations at the worksite.
Police investigations are ongoing.
