Migrant worker dies after being trapped between barricades & crane at Sengkang construction site

A fatal accident involving a migrant worker has occurred at a Sengkang construction site on Nov. 22, 2019.

Advertisement

Succumbed his injuries

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated, reported The Straits Times.

The incident occurred at a construction site at 339 Anchorvale Road.

ST reported that the worker was employed by construction firm He Zhan. The site developer was Housing Development and the contractor was Ken-Pal.

This is the second reported industrial accident that has occurred at the Sengkang construction site in 2019.

In March, a 36-year-old worker died after being struck by a sheet pile.

At least two other cases of fatal accidents involving migrant workers have been reported in the month of November.

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership that they were alerted at around 9 am.

The worker, who has not been identified, was conveyed unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to ST, the Ministry of Manpower has instructed Ken-Pal to stop all lifting operations at the worksite.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement

Top photo from Getty Images