Migrant worker dies after being trapped between barricades & crane at Sengkang construction site

Another tragedy.

Ashley Tan | November 22, 09:35 pm

A fatal accident involving a migrant worker has occurred at a Sengkang construction site on Nov. 22, 2019.

Succumbed his injuries

A 37-year-old Bangladeshi worker was caught between metal barricades and the counterweight of a crawler crane when the crane rotated, reported The Straits Times.

The incident occurred at a construction site at 339 Anchorvale Road.

ST reported that the worker was employed by construction firm He Zhan. The site developer was Housing Development and the contractor was Ken-Pal.

This is the second reported industrial accident that has occurred at the Sengkang construction site in 2019.

In March, a 36-year-old worker died after being struck by a sheet pile.

At least two other cases of fatal accidents involving migrant workers have been reported in the month of November.

Crane bends & collapses at Novena construction site, 1 dead & 1 hospitalised

Migrant worker dies after falling through Balestier Road building’s level 1 floor to basement 1

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership that they were alerted at around 9 am.

The worker, who has not been identified, was conveyed unconscious to Sengkang General Hospital.

Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

According to ST, the Ministry of Manpower has instructed Ken-Pal to stop all lifting operations at the worksite.

Police investigations are ongoing.

