‘Healthy’ man in Germany dies from organ failure after dog licks him & transmits rare infection

The infection is usually contracted through bites.

Tanya Ong | November 27, 10:30 am

A 63-year-old man in Germany has died after getting licked by his dog several weeks ago, according to a report in the European Journal of Case Reports in Internal Medicine.

Contracted rare infection

CNN reported that the man had contracted a rare infection from the saliva of his dog.

The man had flu-like symptoms, and had developed severe sepsis and purpura fulminans, a disorder that causes blood spots, bruising and skin discolouration.

His condition deteriorated and he eventually died from organ failure 16 days after he was admitted to the hospital, NY Post reported.

This is not the first case of fatal infections as a result of dogs’ saliva.

In 2018, two Americans reportedly contracted the infection from their dog’s saliva. One had to have his limbs amputated, while the second died.

Usually from bites, not licks

Doctor Stephen Cole said that the bacterium that caused the infection is “completely normal flora of a dog’s mouth” and typically does not cause any sort of significant disease.

The bacterium is transmitted to humans only in rare cases, and usually from bites and not licks.

The 63-year-old, however, had not been bitten.

Most patients who have had severe infections from the bacteria have also had immune, spleen or alcohol abuse issues, but this man’s medical history did not indicate such factors.

The man was also said to be “previously healthy” with no evidence of infection.

Pet owners are urged to seek urgent medical advice if they experience flu-like symptoms that surpass what’s normal of a viral infection.

Top photo via European Journal and Unsplash

