Lewis the Koala dies days after being rescued by heroic lady in viral bushfire video

You probably remember the poor koala wailing out loud in the heart of the bushfires.

The koala was fortunately rescued by a heroine who removed her blouse to grab the koala out of danger.

Sadly, the koala, later named Ellenborough Lewis, passed away soon after.

Put to sleep as injuries worsened

To put Lewis’ suffering to an end, the koala hospital at Port Macquarie made the decision to put it to sleep, according to an update on Nov. 26.

Lewis had severe burns on its eyes, hands, feets, nose as well as its private parts.

Lewis is also relatively older than most of the rescued koalas that the hospital has taken in so far.

The hospital wrote that the team assessed the koala’s injuries and changed the bandages.

They found that the burns had gotten worse and would not get better.

Considering the welfare of Lewis, the team decided to put it to sleep.

Top photo via KXAN Austin News video and Nine News