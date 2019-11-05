fbpx

PM Lee affirms 45 years of bilateral relations with South Korea & does new couple pose with Ho Ching

It's the 30th anniversary for ASEAN-South Korea ties this year, and the 45th anniversary between Singapore and South Korea next year.

Zhangxin Zheng | November 26, 12:39 am

After concluding a four-day visit to Mexico, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong travelled to South Korea for a bilateral visit, as well as to attend the commemorative summit between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and South Korea.

Deepen cooperation between ASEAN and South Korea

According to the South Korean news agency Yonhap News on Nov. 23, PM Lee described this year to be a significant milestone for both ASEAN and South Korea, as 2019 marks the 30th anniversary of the bilateral dialogue relations.

PM Lee also highlighted that ASEAN and South Korea can deepen cooperation in bolstering multilateralism, strengthening connectivity and collaborating on the digital economy.

According to PM Lee’s Facebook post on Nov. 23, he met the South Korean President Moon Jae-in in the Blue House where they had “positive discussions”.

singapore south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

As 2020 marks the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Singapore and South Korea, this visit also affirms the close partnerships between both sides.

At the Blue House, officials of both nations also witnessed the signing and exchange of four Memorandums of Understanding in the areas of standards and conformance, manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, smart cities, and cybersecurity cooperation.

singapore south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

Singapore and South Korea have also expanded the Singapore-Republic of Korea Air Services Agreement, which brings about more direct flights between any destinations in the two countries, such as Jeju Island.

Down time

Like what Singaporeans typically do in Seoul, PM Lee was accompanied by his spouse, Ho Ching.

He shared photos of the autumn foliage at Gyeongui Line Forest Park, as well as other interesting sights such as the sculptures and old train track in the area.

pm lee south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.
singapore south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.
singapore south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

New couple pose

PM Lee and Ho also visited the “Champs-Élysées” of Ewha Woman’s University where they attempted to form their version of Arc de Triomphe, which is one of the famous monuments located at the west end of the real Champs-Élysées in Paris.

elderly pm lee
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

Here’s how the actual Arc de Triomphe looks:

Photo from Pixabay.

A for the effort.

Lee also took another fun shot at the campus avenue, asking his Facebook followers to spot where Ho is standing in this photo:

Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

Awww.

Met Singaporeans in Hongdae

PM Lee also visited Hongdae area in the evening where he bumped into a few groups of Singaporeans.

hongdae south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.
pm lee south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

He apparently had fried chicken and beer for the night and so he was too full for these delicious-looking Korean pancakes at Hongdae.

hongdae
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

But there’s always room for dessert. Especially one that reminds him of home.

Lee concluded his night in Hongdae at Dessert Merlion Singapore Cafe, which was opened by a Singaporean called Ken Ng and his Korean partner Kim Yoo.

Ng and Kim serve Singapore-style toast and coffee in Hongdae, which Lee described as “comfort food” for a Singaporean like him who has been away from home for almost two weeks.

pm lee south korea
Photo from Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

Lee spent Nov. 25 and 26 in Busan after a short visit in Seoul.

For this trip to South Korea, he was also accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Vivian Balakrishnan, Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Foreign Affairs) (Trade and Industry), Tan Wu Meng, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enterprise Singapore and Health Sciences Authority.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Heng Swee Keat, was the Acting Prime Minister between Nov. 22 and 27, 2019.

Top photo collage via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook

Lee Hsien Loong reaffirms bilateral relations at G20 summit, also does Glico man pose with Ho Ching

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

