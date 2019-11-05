fbpx

Back

Hong Kong actor-singer Jordan Chan posts ballot paper online, which is punishable with 6 months jail

He is pro-China.

Belmont Lay | November 26, 12:29 am

Events

One of Us Art Exhibitions

05 November 2019 - 13 December 2019, ---

Temasek Shophouse (Level 1) , 28 Orchard Road, S238832

Share

Hong Kong actor and singer Jordan Chan posted on social media an image of his ballot paper for Hong Kong’s district council elections held on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019.

And now, he could face a possible six months jail for doing so.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that the pro-China artiste had posted the picture on his Weibo account.

He used the hashtags, “Be an upright Hong Kong citizen”, and “Keep it up Hong Kong”.

The picture was then removed 30 minutes later.

It was replaced with another picture with a new hashtag, “I have done my duty as a Hong Kong citizen”.

Screenshots of his now-deleted Weibo post have been circulating on other social media platforms.

Many have criticised Chan and calling for action to be taken against him.

This is perhaps aggravated by the fact that Chan’s political leaning is known to be pro-Beijing.

Under the Electoral Affairs Commission (Electoral Procedure) (District Council) Regulation, those who take film, photo, audio or video on election day can be fined and jailed six months.

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Chinese state media avoid news on Hong Kong district elections pro-democracy landslide victory

They are most likely still figuring out how best to cover it.

November 26, 12:10 am

7-Eleven Thailand to trial plastic bag ban at 137 stores

Impressive.

November 25, 11:06 pm

Sexual abuse cases involving apps, social media almost tripled in 3 years: AWARE

Public awareness about the issue is also higher.

November 25, 10:03 pm

S'pore police warn of new scam targeting bank customers that has cost victims S$65,000

12 reports have been made in this month.

November 25, 09:54 pm

Donnie Yen to meet fans at Our Tampines Hub on Dec. 9, 2019

To promote ‘Ip Man 4: The Finale’, and unveil the Ip Man Pavilion.

November 25, 08:36 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close