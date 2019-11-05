Hong Kong actor-singer Jordan Chan posts ballot paper online, which is punishable with 6 months jail

Hong Kong actor and singer Jordan Chan posted on social media an image of his ballot paper for Hong Kong’s district council elections held on Sunday Nov. 24, 2019.

Advertisement

And now, he could face a possible six months jail for doing so.

Hong Kong daily Ming Pao reported that the pro-China artiste had posted the picture on his Weibo account.

He used the hashtags, “Be an upright Hong Kong citizen”, and “Keep it up Hong Kong”.

The picture was then removed 30 minutes later.

It was replaced with another picture with a new hashtag, “I have done my duty as a Hong Kong citizen”.

Canto Pop star #JordanChan #陳小春 had publicly posted photo in the polling station. This is against the law as an elector. #HKDCElection #佢真係吾識架喎😂😅 https://t.co/pKjD4mLPJH — haileykh (@haileykh3) November 24, 2019

Advertisement

Can even attach a photo, because HK celebrity Jordan Chan – and member of the Huizhou Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference – took a photo at the booth against the rules and uploaded it to Weibo… pic.twitter.com/GwrC5hrKOE — Rachel Cheung (@rachel_cheung1) November 24, 2019

Screenshots of his now-deleted Weibo post have been circulating on other social media platforms.

Many have criticised Chan and calling for action to be taken against him.

This is perhaps aggravated by the fact that Chan’s political leaning is known to be pro-Beijing.

Under the Electoral Affairs Commission (Electoral Procedure) (District Council) Regulation, those who take film, photo, audio or video on election day can be fined and jailed six months.