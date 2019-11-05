fbpx

Popular Taiwan Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice now open at AMK Hub

Many consider it to sell the best braised pork rice in Taiwan.

Jason Fan | November 29, 07:02 pm

If you are a fan of braised pork rice, the wait is over.

The famous Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice restaurant from Taiwan is finally open in AMK Hub, Basement 2.

First outlet in Singapore

The popular braised pork rice restaurant, which has a loyal following in Taiwan among both locals and tourists, has opened its first outlet in Singapore.

Many consider it the best braised pork rice in Taiwan.

The restaurant’s signature braised pork rice is also relatively affordable in Taiwan, with each serving being priced between NT$30 to NT$50 (S$1.30-S$2.50).

On Nov. 14, netizens spotted the outlet under renovation at AMK Hub, but it was unclear when the outlet would open.

For those who are fans of Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice, time to go before the crowd hits.

Top image from Magdalene Tan and Instagram.

About Jason Fan

Jason dreams of visiting every country in the world and not dying in the process.

