Popular Taiwan Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice now open at AMK Hub
Many consider it to sell the best braised pork rice in Taiwan.
Events
Upsurge
If you are a fan of braised pork rice, the wait is over.
The famous Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice restaurant from Taiwan is finally open in AMK Hub, Basement 2.
First outlet in Singapore
The popular braised pork rice restaurant, which has a loyal following in Taiwan among both locals and tourists, has opened its first outlet in Singapore.
Many consider it the best braised pork rice in Taiwan.
View this post on Instagram
遠近馳名的金峰 . 🔹魯肉飯（小）$30 🔹乾麵 $35 🔹蛤蜊雞 $60 🔹控肉 $40 🔹油豆腐 $10 🔹魯鴨蛋 $15 🔹燙青菜（小）$30 . 滷肉切成一絲一絲，肥肉比例算多，但吃起來少了些膠質的感覺，米飯粒粒分明不會爛；焢肉鹹香軟嫩，瘦肉部分咬起來不會太乾柴；整桌我比較喜歡的是滷蛋和湯裡的雞肉～ . 👨🏻：魯肉飯普通，小菜和湯比較厲害 . 👧🏻：我覺得太鹹了！ （往👈滑看影片） . . . . . . #2eat2gether #popdaily #popyummy #yummyday #4foodieforfoodie #taipeifood #taipeieats #taiwanfood #台北美食 #台灣美食 #魯肉飯 #金峰魯肉飯 #滷肉飯 #中正紀念堂美食 #中正紀念堂 #古早味 #傳統美食 #控肉飯 #手機食先
The restaurant’s signature braised pork rice is also relatively affordable in Taiwan, with each serving being priced between NT$30 to NT$50 (S$1.30-S$2.50).
View this post on Instagram
台北 金峰魯肉飯 台湾グルメの代表格！ルーローハン！！ 有名店に行きました 味付け、濃さ、ご飯との相性、全てが完璧！！！！ これ何杯でも食べられるやつ！！！笑 柔らかいお肉と、甘辛いタレがとっても美味しい 値段も、大で50元なので200円しないです、、、！ ここは日本語のメニューもあるので是非 訪れてほしいお店です♡ #台湾 #taiwan #台北 #taipei #金峰魯肉飯 #jinfengluroufan #魯肉飯 #luroufan #ルーローハン #台湾グルメ #台湾ディナー #台湾ランチ #台北グルメ #台北ディナー #台北ランチ #instagood #instafood #instagourmet #gourmet #グルメ #グルメ女子 #飯テロ #はらぺこみ #食べスタグラム #グルメな人と繋がりたい #インスタグルメアワード2019 #genic_food #genic_cafe #genic_sweets
View this post on Instagram
台湾旅行🇹🇼 . 男衆が楽しみにしていた魯肉飯🐷 朝ご飯を食べに行ってきたよ . 朝ご飯のハシゴのために私は小約120円 甘めのタレがご飯がすすむ😋 お店によって味付け(香辛料)豚脂の感じも違うけどここは食べやすかったよ . 青菜炒め🌿🌿🌿ほんとに美味しい 沢山食べたかったけど我が家の男衆は野菜が苦手😏 これも小約120 煮込んだメンマも食べたかったなぁ . はしごの予定は小籠包🐷 胃袋空けとかないとね😁 . #台湾#台湾旅行#台湾旅行記#台湾グルメ#台北#台湾美食#飯テロ#デブ活#丼#肉飯#魯肉飯#Taiwan#travel#旅行#金峰魯肉飯#忘備録 #朝ご飯ははしご#入学式も終わってひと段落#明日からお弁当#メンチカツ#たくさん作り置きしたよ
On Nov. 14, netizens spotted the outlet under renovation at AMK Hub, but it was unclear when the outlet would open.
For those who are fans of Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice, time to go before the crowd hits.
Related Story
Popular Taiwan Jin Feng Braised Pork Rice opening first outlet at AMK Hub
Top image from Magdalene Tan and Instagram.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.