Senior yakuza member reportedly shot dead with assault rifle in Japan shopping district

A senior member of a yakuza organisation, 59-year-old Keiichi Furukawa, has been shot dead at a shopping district in the western Japanese city of Amagasaki, The Mainichi reported.

Advertisement

According to NHK News, the shooting occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 27, at around 5pm, as part of a possible gang feud between the Yamaguchi-gumi, Japan’s largest yakuza organisation, and the Kobe-yamaguchi-gumi, a splinter group that the victim is associated with.

The suspect, 52-year-old Hisanori Asahina, was subsequently arrested about an hour later in the city of Kyoto, and was purportedly found to be in possession of a handgun, a submachine gun, and five live bullets.

Victim likely shot with modified M16 automatic rifle

NHK News reported that the victim, Furukawa, is thought to have been shot with a modified M16 automatic rifle, a model used by the U.S. military.

Around a dozen shell casings were also found at the scene of the crime.

The Mainichi highlighted that Furukawa was found lying on his back on the street, bleeding from both his face and abdomen.

He was later pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

Advertisement

Suspect pointed handgun on police after being pulled over

The suspect, Asahina, was reported to have fled the scene in a car.

He then pointed a handgun at the police after being pulled over for questioning in Kyoto, and was arrested for possession of firearms.

According to The Tokyo Reporter, Asahina admitted to firing up to 30 rounds and coming to Kyoto to find another member of the Kobe-yamaguchi-gumi to shoot.

The Japan Times reported that both the suspect and victim knew each other, given that the suspect is also an associate of the main Yamaguchi-gumi organisation.

Prior to the shooting, they were witnessed having drinks together at a pub near the scene of the crime.

Advertisement

Not the first time the victim was targeted

This is not the first time that Furukawa has been targeted.

Earlier in July 2019 and in March 2018, Furukawa was attacked and injured by members affiliated to the Yamaguchi-gumi, according to NHK News.

As such, the current case is believed by police to be part of an ongoing feud between the two gangs, and is being investigated as murder.

Top image screenshot from NHK News