Hongkongers wave US flags & sing American national anthem during Thanksgiving rally

They were thanking Trump for signing the Hong Kong Human Rights Act into law.

Kayla Wong | November 29, 12:39 pm

The Chinese Special Administrative Region of of Hong Kong has been swept by a wave of jubilation lately.

Trump signed Hong Kong Human Rights Act

Pro-democracy camps won a landslide district council election on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Shortly after, American President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law on Wednesday, Nov. 27, despite fierce opposition from Beijing — just as both countries are locked in a trade war and a deal is being hashed out at the moment.

The act functions as an annual assessment to check if Hong Kong has enough autonomy to justify special trading status with the United States.

Condemning the move in a statement released on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Beijing said it constitutes “a severe interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs”.

The signing of the act is also in “serious violation of international law”, Beijing added.

Thanksgiving rally

Thousands of Hongkongers gathered at Edinburgh Place in Central on Thursday, Nov. 28, several hours after the act was signed into law.

The rally also fell on Thanksgiving in the U.S., where people traditionally get together, give thanks and be grateful.

While the organiser estimated the turnout to be about 100,000, police placed the figure at a more conservative 9,600 at its peak, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Protesters cheered and rejoiced while waving the American flag, and singing the American national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

They also carried portraits of Trump, CNBC reported.

This was not the first time Hongkongers waved the American flag — they previously did the same when they called for Trump to sign the law.

Hong Kong protesters sing American anthem, call on President Trump to ‘liberate’ Hong Kong

In addition, Hongkongers sang the city’s unofficial anthem, Glory to Hong Kong.

Organisers want the U.S. to sanction Lam

Organisers of the rally had also put together a list of 40 names of people whom they hoped the U.S. would impose sanctions on, according to SCMP.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former police chief Stephen Lo, and Chinese liaison office head Wang Zhimin are included in the list.

Top image adapted via Kong Tsung-gan/Twitter & Stand News

