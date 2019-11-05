Hongkongers wave US flags & sing American national anthem during Thanksgiving rally

The Chinese Special Administrative Region of of Hong Kong has been swept by a wave of jubilation lately.

Trump signed Hong Kong Human Rights Act

Pro-democracy camps won a landslide district council election on Sunday, Nov. 24.

Shortly after, American President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law on Wednesday, Nov. 27, despite fierce opposition from Beijing — just as both countries are locked in a trade war and a deal is being hashed out at the moment.

The act functions as an annual assessment to check if Hong Kong has enough autonomy to justify special trading status with the United States.

Condemning the move in a statement released on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Beijing said it constitutes “a severe interference in Hong Kong affairs, which are China’s internal affairs”.

The signing of the act is also in “serious violation of international law”, Beijing added.

Thanksgiving rally

Thousands of Hongkongers gathered at Edinburgh Place in Central on Thursday, Nov. 28, several hours after the act was signed into law.

#Thanksgiving2019 has a powerful meaning for the #HongKongProtester. American flags abound. A large crowd gathers in appreciation of the passage and @realDonaldTrump’s signing into law of the #HKHumanRightsandDemocracyAct – at Edinburgh Place in central HK #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/noTEzCf8Ho — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) November 28, 2019

#LIVE: It is the first rally after US president, Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump, signed the Hong Kong Human Rights Act. Thousands of participants have assembled at Edinburgh Place to celebrate. Some feel “relieved” as they thinks Beijing is finally kept in check. #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/M6Ju22XjSZ — Ezra Cheung (@ezracheungtoto) November 28, 2019

The rally also fell on Thanksgiving in the U.S., where people traditionally get together, give thanks and be grateful.

While the organiser estimated the turnout to be about 100,000, police placed the figure at a more conservative 9,600 at its peak, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

Protesters cheered and rejoiced while waving the American flag, and singing the American national anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner.

Hong Kong people singing: “O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave!” to thank the US for #HKHumanRightsandDemocracyAct pic.twitter.com/XPRUBlK4Tb — 🇭🇰Shine as the Light of the World🇺🇸 (@lam_chau_bar) November 28, 2019

This is HK #Thanksgiving! The salt in the wound is that most of these 🇺🇸 flags are made in China🤫#HKHumanRightsandDemocracyAct#StandWithHongKong #HongKongProtestspic.twitter.com/auoIqJ8zRy — woppa 🎗😷 (@Woppa1Woppa) November 28, 2019

They also carried portraits of Trump, CNBC reported.

This was not the first time Hongkongers waved the American flag — they previously did the same when they called for Trump to sign the law.

In addition, Hongkongers sang the city’s unofficial anthem, Glory to Hong Kong.

#HongKong: thousands of Hongkongers join @hoccgoomusic in singing Glory to Hong Kong at Edinburgh Place as they celebrate the #US 🇺🇸 passing the #HKHumanRightsandDemocracyAct pic.twitter.com/UK45g84p3k — Thomas van Linge (@ThomasVLinge) November 28, 2019

Organisers want the U.S. to sanction Lam

Organisers of the rally had also put together a list of 40 names of people whom they hoped the U.S. would impose sanctions on, according to SCMP.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, former police chief Stephen Lo, and Chinese liaison office head Wang Zhimin are included in the list.

